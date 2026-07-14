FREE PODCAST 7/14 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn explore why Summerslam ticket sales are alarmingly sluggish, Hangman’s return to TV, Omega’s AEW Title win, Sami, Maxxine & Theory, Oba, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

An update on Summerslam ticket sales at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. and the real reasons WWE is struggling to move tickets

Evaluating the build so for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

Thoughts on whether WWE is “playing it safe” by booking top stars against each other when they had more to work with that could have sparked actual fan interest by moving some fresh names into top matches at Summerslam

Analysis of “Hangman” Adam Page’s return to AEW TV on Collision and if the direction they seem to be going with him not being able to “challenge” for the AEW World Title is becoming obvious and also just “too cute”

Kenny Omega’s AEW World Title win, and whether Omega vs. Will Ospreay is better than MJF vs. Will Ospreay at All In at Wembley

Willow Nightingale’s promo on Collision

MAILBAG

Thoughts on War Games this year and whether it too obviously defines the next four months of top WWE storylines since it has to culminate in two factions going to war in a double-ring?

Should Sami Zayn be added to Punk vs. Cody, and if not, what is there for him?

Maxxine Dupri’s heel turn and pairing with Austin Theory; are they the next Francine & Shane Douglas?

Solo Sikoa’s apparent babyface turn

And more sprinkled throughout including mini-rants about the “Dark Side of the Ring” on TNA.

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