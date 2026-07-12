FREE PODCAST 7/12 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Darby vs. Ethan in Coffin Match, Omega-Hangman exchange, Christian vs. Matt Hardy, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-14-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by former PWTorch columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest night one with listener calls, an onsite correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the Adam Page and Kenny Omega segment, whether or not AEW can keep the feud hot until All Out, the merits of Dark Order’s involvement, Omega as a heel, Page’s transformation as a babyface, Jungle Boy’s curious look at Christian Cage, Brian Cage as babyface or Ricky Starks as a babyface, AEW’s core, young, and fresh talent, and more. Enjoy!
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