FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Maitland discuss whether Seth redeemed himself this week, Oba-Brock, LA Knight’s popularity, Theory & Maxxine, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss Raw with live chat and live caller interaction throughout. They began with analysis of the Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns closing segment with thoughts on whether Seth redeemed himself after last week. Wade points out the point that Seth lost momentum in the promo. Also, LA Knight, Austin Theory & Maxxine, Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar build, Solo, and more. Plus big picture talk about Summerslam ticket sales and whether it’s a harbinger of bigger issues WWE is facing and how to correct course.
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