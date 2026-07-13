Relive a busy, eventful year for Roman Reigns in WWE’s latest YouTube video including his promos leading up to WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last year was an interesting year for Roman Reigns. In 2025, he didn’t challenge for any titles, which was unusual for someone of his star power. Instead, he had a Tribal Combat match with Solo Sikoa for the UIa Fala, the infamous Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 against CM Punk and Seth Rollins, and an Australian Street Fight with Bronson Reed, among other matches.

But when 2026 rolled around, it was clear that he was ready to get back into the title picture after a year away from the gold. The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series, this time spotlighting the first six months of the year as it pertained to Reigns. He has a very important match coming up at SummerSlam, as he is defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Rollins. This new official WWE video will show his journey to that match in order to get fans excited for it and SummerSlam weekend as a whole.

This was a good video that showed fans how Reigns won the Royal Rumble, became WWE World Heavyweight Champion, got Jacob Fatu back on his side, and is now challenging Rollins in three weeks. I enjoy the chronological journey videos, as they allow fans to be reminded of what happened to get to a certain match and new watchers to know who Reigns is and what he’s accomplished over the last six months.

At nearly an hour, no detail is missed, ensuring every part of his story is being told. I really enjoyed seeing all of the promo segments with Punk leading up to WrestleMania and Fatu leading up to both Backlash and Clash of Italy. Reigns’s emotions and feelings pour out, showing how much both championship gold and his family means to him. After many criticisms of his appearances in the past, he has shown up several times to continue the Bloodline story in a huge way.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing how after a year away from the title picture, Reigns claimed the WWE Heavyweight Championship and hasn’t been close to relinquishing it. His win in the Royal Rumble was pretty impressive. He eliminated Fatu, Gunther, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, and the Miz, and he ended up tying Oba Femi with five eliminations in the match.

He also had a great match with Punk at WrestleMania: Vegas, where he was pushed to his limit in the victory. There were no squashes or easy wins. He had to work hard to obtain championship gold back. He also had a tough time retaining against Fatu, especially since he was hit with the Tongan Death Grip several times in the build up to and in the matches.

His journey this year has proved that he can be a fighting champion that can have intense matches with the best of the best, and he’ll use that intensity to face Rollins at SummerSlam.