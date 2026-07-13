TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER: Clarke’s breakdown of latest developments with Broken Hardys vs. Great Hands, Xia Brookside vs. Lei Ying Lee, plus Mustafa Ali, Moose, more

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INTRO

As the changes to the roster and backstage creative teams continue, I am watching the show closely right now for even the subtlest of noticeable alterations in direction or presentation of the product. Impact opened with the entrance of The Broken Hardys, who headed to the ring to defend the TNA Tag Titles against The Great Hands of Order 4 who were already in the ring, followed by an introduction to the show by Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt.

FEUD: BROKEN HARDYS vs. THE GREAT HANDS (JASON HOTCH & JOHN SKYLER w/ TASHA STEELZ)

TNA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

THE HARDYS vs. THE GREAT HANDS

The Broken Hardys won the TNA Tag Titles for the 5th time at Slammiversary. In similar fashion to how The Great Hands were added to the TNA Tag Team Title match at SLAM, Mustafa Ali arranged for another \title opportunity for the team after Ali petitioned with Daria Rae again.

Breakdown: I liked the Tag Lines segment, though the name is a bit cheesy. Running down recent history of the TNA Tag Titles and the teams vying for it is effective, but it is the Great Hands, so it’s not as convincing as it could be for a “Tale of the Tape” pre-match feature.

The match went exactly as it should have with the Hardys winning decisively. As the Hardys celebrated their victory, Mustafa Ali walked down the ramp with Agent 0 taking note of the Great Hands’ loss. Most of the match served as a backdrop to line up the rest of the show, but it worked as a show-opener, I think.

Grade: B-

BACKSTAGE WITH LEI YING LEE

Lei Ying Lee cut a decent short promo on Xia Brookside in a backstage interview segment stating her intent to regain the Knockouts Championship from Brookside.. Lee has been the better of the two in delivering promos, and this was a stronger one than the last few weeks.

Grade: B

THE KING’SSPEECH WITH FRANKIE KAZARIAN

FEUD: MOOSE vs. AJ FRANCIS (?)

Kazarian got a win over Leon Slater a few weeks ago, ahead of the Ultimate-X match at Slammiversary. Following Ultimate-X, Kazarian was the talent tasked with inducting Amazing Redd into the TNA Hall of Fame, seemingly turning babyface. Here to interview Moose, Kazarian returned to his heelish mannerisms.

Moose declared it was an honor to share the ring with his family members, while Kazarian remarked that it was a dangerous decision getting his family involved. Kazarian asked Moose “if he is stupid.” Moose asked Kazarian who crowned him. Kazarian labeled himself as “the last TNA OG standing.” AJ Francis and Expressions entered the Impact Zone.

Breakdown: What made Kazarian the King? I’m glad that Moose made a point to ask this question during the promo. Obviously, there is not a lot of excitement for a Moose-Kazarian match. Kazarian going back to his heel tactics when it seemed he had turned face, was unwanted, but I like an AJ Francis-Moose feud. They set up a match against each other next week, which I certainly prefer over a Moose-Kazarian match.

I didn’t love the segment, but Moose was pretty good.

Grade: B-

BACKSTAGE WITH ELIJAH

Elijah stated his desire to win the TNA World Championship during this backstage segment.

Breakdown: Another vague promo by Elijah was featured on TNA this week. If TNA is gearing Elijah up for a TNA Title match, I’d like to see him winning more matches on TV. He is 1-2 in his last three matches, one of the losses coming in joke-fashion against Mr. Elegance. Elijah doesn’t feel like a very strong character to me right now, but a short feud with Nic Nemeth for the TNA Title could work, I suppose.

Grade: C

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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TNA KNOCKOUTS TV TITLE TOURNAMENT CONTINUES

INDI HARTWELL vs. VICKI VENUTO

The TV Title tournament kicked off last week, and continued this week with another first round matchup, this time featuring one of the Destination Impact team’s favorites to win the tournament, Indi Hartwell squaring off against Vicki Venuto. After a good, short match, Hartwell got the victory, advancing to the next round of the TV Title tournament.

Breakdown:

I liked Indi Hartwell’s new ring gear, firstly. The match went exactly as expected here, with Indi going over and heading to the next round of the tournament.

Grade: B+

IMPACT INJURY REPORT

Rehwoldt breaks into the end of the injury report putting over Nic Nemeth; the injury report feels more destined for its end than ever now being used as a promo segment for TNA Champion Nic Nemeth.

Grade: D

THE SYSTEM vs. RICKY SOSA & LEON SLATER vs. THE RIGHTEOUS

Last week, Leon Slater was defeated by Eddie Edwards, with help from The System, but Impact closed with Ricky Sosa & Leon Slater standing tall. Tom Hannifan again referred to them as “the future of the industry.” After a high-energy match, Sosa & Slater gained the victory over The System’s Bear Bronson.

Breakdown: I was curious heading into this week if Ricky Sosa & Leon Slater would be put together in a tag team. Signs certainly are pointing in that direction now with the duo gaining a victory over the former TNA Tag Champions here.

I liked the match; it was fast and exciting. I even liked the growing chemistry between Dutch of The Righteous and Bear Bronson of The System, who brawled with each other, a call back to one of the memorable moments from the Slammiversary match where they crashed through double-stacked tables.

Overall, this was a good match, and the right team won. I am eager to see if they quickly push Slater-Sosa as a tag team, to the top of the card.

Grade: A

BACKSTAGE WITH SANTINO MARELLA & DARIA RAE, RYAN NEMETH.

Everyone in this segment was cringe-inducing. Santino dancing to the Ricky Sosa music; Daria Rae making familial insults with no response, and Ryan Nemeth, being… Ryan Nemeth, which is to say, not good.

Grade: D

TNA KNOCKOUTS TV TITLE TOURNAMENT CONTINUES

JODY THREAT vs. GABBY FORZA

Impact featured another first round matchup here, between two talents who were previously unfamiliar to me. Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt set the table for most of the match, introducing the histories of the two lesser-known talents. After a good match, Threat gained the pinfall victory over Forza.

Breakdown: The fans seemed to be into both competitors in this match. I was not a fan of the “gnomie” gimmick for Forza, but I thought she was impressive in the match. I expected Threat, who has appeared in TNA in the past, to advance, and she did.

Grade: B

BACKSTAGE WITH MUSTAFA ALI

Ali’s disappointment in his Order 4 stablemates has continued to grow after both The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz came up short in their recent opportunities. Ali declared that it was time for a change, and announced that next week would feature a “State of the Order Address” with mandatory attendance from Order 4 members.

Breakdown: Dissension has continued to grow among the ranks of Order 4. I am ready to see Mustafa Ali standing on his own feet and this storyline may be a catalyst to get to that point. I expect Ali to berate his faction-mates and for that to come back to haunt him in a future TNA International Title defense.

Grade: B

KC NAVARRO ENTERS THE IMPACT ZONE

KC Navarro played peacemaker during the Nic Nemeth-Mike Santana TNA World Title feud. Navarro’s spot in Ultimate-X was due to Nic Nemeth’s pleading with Daria Rae. Following Slammiversary, the future direction became more clear, with Nic Nemeth attacking KC Navarro. On Impact this week, Navarro cut a strong in-ring promo demanding answers from Nic Nemeth, who then entered the Impact Zone, as well. In his response, Nic Nemeth claimed Navarro doesn’t have “It,” as his reason for disposing of their friendship. Ryan Nemeth hit Navarro from behind.

Breakdown: The Nemeth-Navarro segment this week ended the same as last; KC Navarro on his back and The Nemeth brothers standing over him. I’ve had enough of Ryan Nemeth’s super over-the-top facial expressions and his presence on the weekly show. On our Destination Impact weekly free podcast, JB and I have discussed how we feel about Ryan Nemeth, and we both agree that he detracts from the Nic Nemeth act greatly. If Nic Nemeth needs a crony or heavy, it should be someone who can actually be convincing in the role.

Nemeth’s reasoning for turning on Navarro is also ludicrous and brings into question again why they had Nemeth playing good guy to Navarro during the Nemeth-Santana feud if this was going to be the way they got to a feud. They have yet to mention any impending match in the feud. Perhaps Navarro goes over Nemeth in a non-title match to gain a shot at the TNA World Championship down the line? Or maybe Navarro wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to earn a chance at facing Nemeth. The build has been odd, but I remain hopeful that TNA will use this to elevate Navarro as he continues to show great improvement week to week.

Grade: B-

FEUD: XIA BROOKSIDE vs. LEI YING LEE

TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH (No DQ)

XIA BROOKSIDE vs. LEI YING LEE

The Brookside-Lee feud over the Knockouts World Title has been ongoing for several months. Brookside won the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary and the program has continued since. The two wrestlers met again in a title match this week under No Disqualification rules. Though the match was being contested under No-DQ rules, weapons weren’t introduced until halfway through, which was refreshing, save for the “We want tables!” chants from some parts of the crowd. Lee kicked out of a title-shot, but after being planted on a chair with Brookside’s finish, Lee could not kick out of the cover; Brookside retained the TNA Knockouts Championship.

Breakdown: The show closed with Hannifan selling the agony of defeat for Lei Ying Lee after being defeated by Xia Brookside. The match was okay. I preferred their Slammiversary match. Brookside winning again here would seem to signal an end to the feud, but I am not entirely convinced that it is the end.

I am not really sure where these two wrestlers end up after this. Brookside has no clear cut challengers established after Lee, which has been an ongoing concern JB and I have highlighted on Destination Impact. Signs would point to a new Knockout debuting sometime soon; perhaps the former Dakota Kai would be a good fit here.

As far as Lei Ying Lee; It’s hard to say. Should she turn heel and join Brookside as her heavy? I could see that happening. The TNA Knockouts World Title Division definitely needs some new faces and more depth.

Grade: B-