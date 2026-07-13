AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/11): Hangman returns, Shida retains the TBS Title, Davis vs. Mike Bailey for the National Championship

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To help add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. This week’s Collision wasn’t built around shocking twists or major surprises. Instead, AEW used the show to strengthen its biggest stories, reinforce character motivations, and continue laying the foundation for what’s next. Let’s get to the Hits.

HITS

“HANGMAN” PAGE STARTED PLANTING SEEDS

“Hangman” Adam Page opened his return by talking about gardening and planting seeds. By the time the promo ended, it felt like AEW had planted the first seed for the next phase of his character.

Hangman reaffirmed that he’s a man of his word and won’t challenge for the AEW World Championship again. Instead of searching for a loophole or abandoning the principles that have defined him, he accepted the consequences of his actions and turned his attention toward the TNT, National, International, and Continental championships.

What stood out most was that Hangman never strayed from who he is. He remained thoughtful, honest, and grounded – qualities that have made him one of AEW’s most compelling characters since the company’s earliest days. There’s a reason so many fans view him as AEW’s main character. His stories feel earned and his motivations always make sense.

Whether this journey eventually leads him back to the AEW World Title remains to be seen. For now, though, this promo felt like the first seed planted for whatever comes next, and it gave viewers a reason to invest in watching that story grow.

AEW CONNECTED THE DOTS

AEW sometimes expects viewers to already know what happened on Dynamite, especially when a major story carries over to Collision. This week, the company took a different approach.

The video package recapping Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship victory over MJF gave Collision viewers the context they needed while reinforcing the importance of Wednesday night’s title change. Live promos from Hangman, Willow Nightingale, and Jon Moxley also ensured the show’s biggest personalities continued moving their stories forward rather than simply filling time between matches.

The result was a Collision that felt directly connected to Dynamite instead of existing in its own bubble. Wrestling will always be the foundation of the show, but balancing quality matches with meaningful promos and timely video packages made for a stronger overall presentation.

DAVIS AND BAILEY DELIVERED

The AEW National Championship was given the main event spotlight, and Mark Davis and “Speedball” Mike Bailey made the most of it.

After a few quieter weeks, Speedball reminded viewers why he’s one of the most exciting performers on the roster. Once the match settled in following the commercial break, both men found another gear, putting together a fast-paced, hard-hitting closing stretch that had the crowd invested until the final bell.

Just as importantly, Davis continues to look every bit like a credible champion. His offense carries weight, his matches feel physical, and every successful title defense further establishes the AEW National Championship as a prize worth chasing.

This was simply two talented wrestlers being given time to work, and they rewarded that trust with one of the night’s strongest matches.

BANDIDO PLAYED TO SHIBATA’S STRENGTHS

At this stage of Katsuyori Shibata’s career, every opponent has to understand the type of match he can realistically have. Bandido did exactly that.

Rather than trying to force a high-speed sprint, Bandido adjusted his style to complement Shibata’s strengths. The result was an ROH World Championship match that felt competitive, physical, and believable without asking Shibata to be something he’s no longer expected to be.

One of the marks of a great champion is adapting to different opponents, and Bandido continues to show he can do exactly that. Every title defense doesn’t need to follow the same formula, and this was another example of him making his challenger look strong while still feeling every bit like a deserving champion.

THE IMPROMPTU MATCH FELT EARNED

I’m usually not a fan of impromptu matches. Too often, they feel like convenient ways to fill television time without much thought.

This one was different.

Trent Beretta came to the ring looking for Darby Allin, talked himself into a fight, and quickly found out he had bitten off more than he could chew. It was simple heel work that gave the match a logical reason to happen, rather than feeling like something thrown together at the last minute.

Not every impromptu match needs an elaborate setup. Sometimes, a cocky heel talking his way into a beating is all the explanation the audience needs. AEW kept it straightforward, the crowd understood why the match was happening, and Darby’s quick win accomplished exactly what it needed to.

MISSES

None!

FINAL SCORE

Hits: 5

Misses: 0

FINAL THOUGHTS

Hangman returned with a renewed sense of purpose, the company effectively connected Dynamite’s biggest moments to Collision, and the featured matches reinforced the importance of the AEW National and ROH World Championships.

Sometimes the best wrestling shows don’t reinvent the wheel; they simply move the right stories forward. That’s exactly what Collision accomplished this week.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

On this day in 1989, Stan Hansen & Genichiro Tenryu defeated Jumbo Tsuruta & Yoshiaki Yatsu in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, to capture the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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