FREE PODCAST 7/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 13 – Feel Good Slam of the Summer): Steph & Josh discuss Summerslam from inception to its current incarnation (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. This episode’s topic is the biggest party of the summer: Summerslam. Despite repeatedly saying they couldn’t and shouldn’t discuss every single Summerslam, Josh and Steph proceeded to discuss every single Summerslam. They highlighted some of the great, ridiculous, and iconic moments and matches over the nearly forty years of history. Eventually, the conversation made its way to how Summerslam 2026 is shaping up, leaving Steph and Josh to determine whether Summerslam is currently worse or better.

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