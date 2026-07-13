FREE PODCAST 7/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: CM Punk Pipe-Bomb Promo Pros and Cons with Caldwell & McNeill including its potential end-game, Pillman-Punk comparisons, Orton’s radio interview (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 29, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and cohost PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discussed with live callers C.M. Punk’s promo on Raw and Caldwell’s concerns with the promo in and of itself and what it says about WWE business as a whole, the potential end-game for Punk-Cena (McMahon involvement?) that could work in the long-term or not work a la Nexus, Randy Orton’s radio interview this week and surprises from his comments, whether Linda Hogan’s book comments about Hulk will affect him, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they dive into the McNeill Mailbag for more questions on Punk, plus tattoos in wrestling, memorable Chavo moments, and more.

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