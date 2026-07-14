FREE PODCAST 7/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact: Zac & JB discuss TNA’s recent re-signing of Daria Rae, check in on Knockouts division, analyze current direction of TNA Tag Titles, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Following an edition of Impact that featured several championship developments, Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar ponder what is next for TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside, her viable future challengers on the roster and potential new signings, the potential of Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, and K.C. Navarro. In the VIP-exclusive aftershow, JB and Zac share thoughts on some other topics including how the AEW All-In card is coming together.

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