POLL: What are the reasons you think WWE Summerslam ticket sales are so far below prior stadium PLE events?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Why do you think ticket sales are slow? Email me at kellerwade@proton.me to let me know your thoughts. What might have caused you to consider attending? Where is your interest level in the stars being featured or the storylines they’re part of? Your comments might be published in a future article here at PWTorch!

MORE: This week’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast “Tuesday Flagship” episode with guest cohost Zach Heydorn from Sports Illustrated and Brass Ring Media dealt with this situation in-depth for the first 45 minutes or so. Check it out HERE.