VIP PODCAST 7/16 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Nick discusses several of WWE’s rising stars and how he would handle their creative direction, Summerslam’s sagging ticket sales, Saturday Night’s Main Event preview, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on The Nicky’s Club, Nick Barbati puts on the booker’s hat and takes a closer look at several of WWE’s brightest rising stars, sharing how he would handle their creative direction to elevate each of them into true main event players. Which superstars are one storyline away from breaking through, and what would it take to get them there?

Plus, Nick examines the conversation surrounding Summerslam’s sagging ticket sales, previews the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, and breaks down the latest headlines from around WWE in another packed episode.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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