FREE PODCAST 7/15 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Adams discuss Omega-Ospreay segment with Knight, intriguing lines from Moxley, questionable main event (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Adams review AEW Dynamite with chat, caller, and email interactions throughout. They start with analysis of the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay exchange and evaluate Kevin Knight’s role. They also discuss Andrade, Darby Allin, the main event six-woman tag match, the return of the Rainmaker, and more.
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