FREE PODCAST 7/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Little discuss Lola Vice becoming next challenger for Kendal Grey, Zaria’s chaotic title defense, Tony D’Angelo and Naraku’s escalating rivalry, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Jobin Little discuss the July 14, 2026 edition of WWE NXT, including Lola Vice becoming the next challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey, Vanity Project continuing to dominate through strength in numbers, Zaria’s chaotic title defense, Tony D’Angelo and Naraku’s escalating rivalry, Kelani Jordan’s mounting frustration, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.