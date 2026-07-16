VIP PODCAST 7/15 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Omega celebrates AEW Title win, Ospreay and Knight interact with Omega, Copeland & Christian vs. Yuta & Garcia, Darby vs. Cage, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 15 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including the Kenny Omega celebration with Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight interactions, plus some intriguing Jon Moxley comments, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Wheeler Yuta & DanieL Garcia in an AEW Tag Team Title match, a six-woman tag match in the main event slot, Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage, and more.

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