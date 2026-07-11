VIP PODCAST 7/10 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: CM Punk celebrates WWE Title win, Trick vs. Hayes, Jade vs. Alexa, Gunther-Aldis angle, Baron Corbin return (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 26 edition of WWE Smackdown including CM Punk’s celebration and mission statement as new Undisputed WWE Champion, a Saturday Night’s Main Event tag team main event announcement, a big Gunther-Nick Aldis angle, Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss Tama Tonga vs. Finn Balor, and more.
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