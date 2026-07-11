VIP PODCAST 7/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Scott Hall as WWE Champ, Rick Steiner shoot, WCW firing Flair in 1992, Dark Side of the Ring on TNA, Omega, Sami, Punk, Seth, Breaking Bad, more (89 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Where have the female fans gone compared to the presence in 1984 Mid-South Wrestling footage?

What are examples of wrestlers getting their comeuppance after examples of bullying or improper conduct such as the Rick Steiner-Vordell Walker incident in 2005? YOUTUBE LINK

Would Razor Ramon/Scott Hall have been given a WWF Title reign if he hadn’t jumped to WCW?

Did Vince McMahon book the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania just to say he was the first to do it or was there more to it?

What’s up with Jim Cornette trashing Dave Meltzer’s star ratings for AEW’s Forbidden Door? What’s his beef with AEW and Meltzer? What’s behind the Cornette-Meltzer falling out?

Thoughts on the “Dark Side of the Ring” on TNA being slanted toward the Jeff Jarret perspective or framing of the dynamic with Dixie Carter

Thoughts on Ric Flair being fired from WCW in 1992, the Dr. George Zahorian verdict, and the first Global Wrestling Federation TV taping all covered in PWTorch Newsletter #129. BACK ISSUE LINK YOUTUBE LINK

Should WWE experiment with giving one of the two World Titles to someone not yet firmly established as a top star or top draw?

Comparing the recent title changes in WWE and AEW, including whether Sami Zayn is hurt by this short reign and whether Omega is closer to retiring than he’s let on

Thoughts on the TRT era quietly returning to the sport given the news on Conor McGregor

More on Dark Side of the Ring on TNA

Does the side of the crowd watching Kenny Omega’s AEW Title win make it feel less important than CM Punk’s win in front of four-times the crowd in Chicago?

Was WWE’s approach to having nearly four minutes of TV time after Punk’s win better than AEW’s mere two minutes?

Was Gunther smashing Cody’s head in a car door undersold?

Is Seth Rollins a hypocrite and awful at trying to do meta content aimed at Roman Reigns considering how it compares to CM Punk?

Is “Breaking Bad” overrated? What are the top TV prestige series according to Wade and Todd?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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