VIP PODCAST 7/11 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Best of 2026 Volume 1, Tiger Mask IV, and G1 kick-off (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to discuss his selections for his mythical ProWres Paradise comp tape – “Best of 2026 Volume 1” – featuring the wrestling that best represented the first half of the year. Across two “discs” there are big-time main events, rookies fighting their hearts out, wild brawls, technical masterpieces, and everything in between, featuring the likes of Moxley, Miyahara, Hashimoto, Thekla, and many more. Plus Alan gives his thoughts on the Tiger Mask IV’s farewell and the upcoming G1 Climax. Check it out!

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