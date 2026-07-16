FREE PODCAST 7/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Open including Stetson-Miles Street Fight, Big Business breakup, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review last week’s Wrestling Open with the highly anticipated Street Fight between Steven Stetson and Danny Miles, plus the breakup of another group – Big Business – and the ensuing fallout between former friends Brad Hollister and T.J. Crawford, Sammy Diaz vs. Dustin “Flash” Waller, and more. We also go over the strengths of Wrestling Open – strong focus on storytelling, good character development – and some weaknesses, but overall this remains a jewel in the indy wrestling world. For VIP listeners, it’s back to GCW where Bear Bronson battles the (presumably) departing Richard Holiday, and Bustah and the Brain defend the tag titles against Star Struck.

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