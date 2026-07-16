NXT TV RESULTS (7/14): Miller’s report on Vanity Project vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux, Jackson Drake vs. Tavion Heights, Naraku vs. Tate Wilder, Jordan vs. Vice vs. Armstrong

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NXT TV REPORT

JULY 14, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

[HOUR ONE]

-The show started with an outdoor shot of the Orlando skyline at dusk. Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Kali Armstrong were shown walking outside the Performance Center. Zaria was also shown walking in the back as Vic Joseph explained she would be defending the North American title against a mystery opponent due to Layla Diggs being out with an injury.

(1) THE VANITY PROJECT (Brady Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (w/Jackson Drake & Myka Lockwood) vs. SEAN LEGACY & DORIAN VAN DUX – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Legacy and Smokes began the match as Booker T croaked something unintelligible. Legacy was all fired up and took to both Smokes, then Baylor, with the type of offense that earned him a graduation from Evolve. DVD tagged in and nearly drove his feet clean through Baylor’s body with an amazing dropkick. The Vanity Project very briefly took over with some teamwork before the challengers quickly reasserted themselves with their highly energetic attack. Legacy blistered Smokes with some chops. With The Vanity project on the outside, DVD used the ropes to slingshot Legacy about 20 feet in the air with a flying press to the champs on the floor. That was so amazing that I nearly forgot that it must be time for a split-screen commercial break. Nearly. [c]

After Applebees used a classic Eddie Money song to shill their grub, they returned to the match just as The Vanity Project stopped Legacy short and made a wise choice to slow the pace down. Legacy evaded Baylor and Smokes long enough to make a white-hot tag to DVD, who amazed the crowd with his beautiful brand of high-flying offense. Finally, The Vanity Project seemed to get it together and began stringing together some great double-team moves of their own.

DVD shoved Baylor into Smokes, then superplexed Smokes off the top rope. He climbed to the top rope in his corner as Legacy tagged himself in. DVD landed a top rope splash, which Legacy immediately followed up with a springboard 450 splash for a very believable near fall when Baylor broke up the pin. The challengers rocked the champs for a few moments before Drake and Lockwood ultimately interfered, which allowed The Vanity Project to hit their finisher for the pin.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 13:16 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

(Miller’s Take: That was one whale of a way to start out the show! Pure excitement from bell to bell. Legacy & DVD could rule the tag division if the higher-ups ever remember that they even have a tag team division. The Vanity Project smoothly blends next-generation attitude with old-school psychology and teamwork. With the sleazy Drake and the monstrous Lockwood in their corner, there wasn’t much doubt as to who was going to win this match, but man, that was a blast to watch!)

-In the locker room, North American Champion Myles Borne and Tavion Heights were watching on the monitor. Borne told Heights he was going to ruin The Vanity Project’s night when he plants Drake into the mat. Heights reminded him that he’d be happy to put tag team gold on Borne’s other shoulder. Kam Hendrix smirked his way in between them. He mocked them and put himself over.

-Tristan Angels was shown getting all gussied up in preparation for his ring entrance. [c]

-OTM surprised Saquon Shugars, who was discreetly peeping in on the training room. He hilariously referred to Lucien Price as “Lulu” before being corrected. He admitted that he was looking for tag team partners for his match against DarkState. OTM flatly refused, then turned their attention to BirthRight, who did their best to stir up problems between Price and Nima. For now, at least, it didn’t work.

-Tristan Angels was in the ring to run his mouth about Shiloh Hill. Angels placed Hill’s partial on the ring steps, then stomped on it and smashed it. Hill appeared on the large screen. He said the tooth helped his smile but losing it in the first place is what helped his mind. He said he could fix his smile, but Angels couldn’t fix the fact that the fog is coming now. Hill laughed maniacally as strobe lights flashed throughout the arena while fog rolled in through the entrance. Angels backed away like he was in a John Carpenter movie. I liked how Hill started out, but the cheese factor got way high at the end.

-Robert Stone was being inundated in his office by women looking for the spot in the North American Championship match. He settled it by saying it would be Lizzy Rain, Izzi Dame, and Evolve Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons challenging Zaria in a fatal four-way.

(2) TATE WILDER vs. NARAKU

Naraku started the match strong, then slapped Wilder. The self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie managed to get in a flurry of offense, but met a forearm from Naraku as he tried diving through the ropes. Wilder came back with a double stomp to Naraku’s back as he tried to slide back into the ring, leaving Naraku howling in pain. Since they were even briefly on the floor, it was time for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

We were treated to ads about men’s health, women singing on a rooftop, some college I’ve never heard of, and Pizza Hut on the right while Naraku slowed the pace down on the left. When they returned to full-screen, Naraku locked in an STF. Wilder rolled up his opponent for a near fall, but then got his chest chopped off for his trouble. He caught Naraku off the ropes with a slingblade before rising to his feet and firing up. Wilder landed a vicious-looking slingblade backbreaker, then hit a high cross body for a two-count. Naraku shoved Wilder off the ropes and to the floor, then rolled him back in the ring and hit Enter the Abyss for the win.

WINNER: Naraku at 9:06

(Miller’s Take: This was only 9 minutes long because they had to fill time during the commercial break. It could have easily been a 4-minute match. Wilder is very talented, so I’m curious as to where they’re going with him on this losing streak he’s on. Naraku looked fierce and dominant.)

-After the match, NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo rushed the ring and decked Naraku. About a dozen security guys ran out to separate them before D’Angelo ducked a spray of red mist, which hit one of the hapless security dudes. [c]

-In the back, Hank & Tank and E.K. Prosper talked about getting even with Keanu Carver when Saquon Shugars sidled up to them for a little sucking up. He tried talking them into helping him with his match with DarkState, but they also turned him down.

(3) ZARIA (c) vs. NIKKITA LYONS vs. IZZI DAME vs. LIZZY RAIN – NXT Women’s North American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

All four women took shots at each other to begin the match. After Rain and Zaria found their way out of the ring for a rest, Lyons and Dame went at it. With all of them back in the ring, they again took turns beating on each other. They slumped in each corner before rising to their feet and going on the attack again before they cut to another split-screen commercial break. [c]

Young homeowners acting like their parents, ducks plugging dish soap, Crest, and the sultry Megan Fox (I have no idea what she was advertising) were shown on the right screen while four tiny-looking women fought on the tiny screen on the left. When they returned from the break, Zaria fought Dame on the ring apron, while Rain fought Lyons on the opposite ring apron. Zaria and Dame took each other out with a double clothesline. Rain took them both out with a double missile dropkick when they made it to their feet.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

Rain went to town on everyone until she was stopped cold by Dame. Lyons took her turn thumping on everyone before getting a near fall on Rain. Lyons drove Zaria into Rain with an impressive tornado DDT. Dame tried pinning everyone but couldn’t make any of them stick for three seconds. Dame hit a backstabber and a chokeslam to Rains for a two-count before Zaria broke up the pin. Zaria caught Rain with a massive German suplex as she attempted a springboard off the ropes. Dame landed a codebreaker on Zaria, but the champ popped back up and speared Dame out of her furry boots for a near fall.

Nattie and Karmen Petrovic walked out, presumably for the benefit of Lyons. Nattie held Zaria on the floor for Petrovic to take a shot, but Jaida Parker ran out and attacked Nattie. Zaria speared Petrovic on the floor, then ate a kick from Lyons. Back in the ring, Zaria speared Lyons, then hit an F5 on the Evolve Women’s champ for the three-count.

WINNER: Zaria at 12:49 to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: I was really looking forward to seeing gifted NXT newcomer Layla Diggs get her chance to shine in the spotlight, but this was really good. All four women got a chance to shine, and it was a fun watch. As is always the case with these multi-wrestler matches, ring psychology was nonexistent, but it allowed Zaria to show off her dominance.)

-In the back, Saquon Shugars was complaining to the WrenQCC that nobody wanted to team with him to take on DarkState. Kendal Grey told him flat-out that he hasn’t given anyone a reason to want to be his friend. Sinclair admonished her for being rude, but Shugars admitted she was right. Sinclair offered to let him join the WrenQCC. She said that wouldn’t help with DarkState, but they have a great way to celebrate. AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice walked up to Grey. Shugars tried to say something, but Vice told him to shut up, so he split. She told Grey she wanted her title back. Grey told her she’d better win tonight, then.

-Jackson Drake, flanked by Baylor and Smokes, rode Lockwood’s massive shoulders out to the ring before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Tony D burst into Robert Stone’s office and said he wanted Naraku. He told him he’d defend against Naraku next week. Tony said he wasn’t going to wait that long and took off. Stone followed after him, asking him what he was going to do.

(4) JACKSON DRAKE (w/The Vanity Project) vs. TAVION HEIGHTS

Drake outwrestled Heights in the beginning of the match to insult him, but Heights gave it back to him in spades. He suckered Drake in with an offer for him to take a mounted amateur position, then took him down with a headlock when Drake tried to kick him. Drake mounted a brief offense, but his cockiness got the best of him, and Heights bounced him out of the ring. This, of course, was followed by a commercial break. [c]

Back to the match, both men were down. Drake executed a dragon screw legwhip, then cinched in an Indian deathlock. Drake followed that up with a clip from behind and a figure-four leglock. Drake turned it over before the hold was broken. Heights threw him with a gut-wrench suplex, then launched him over the top rope and onto Smokes and Baylor. Back in the ring, he went for another gut-wrench, but Drake used the momentum to roll him up with a sunset flip for the win.

WINNER: Jackson Drake at 10:39.

(Miller’s Take: Heights has a ton of talent, and he’s getting there with his personality, but he still has a long way to go. In his current incarnation, I just can’t see him rising above mid-card status in NXT, let alone landing a spot on the main roster. Drake, on the other hand, has the cocky heel persona down pat, along with the moves to back it up. I love this version of The Vanity Project and see nothing but money with them.)

-A video package of Reina Volcan was shown. Good introduction to the Dominican newcomer. She said she’d make her debut next week.

-Saquon Shugars approached Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar in the back. He expressed surprise and frustration that nobody wanted to team with him. Dar reminded him that he was hard to trust. Shugars said he’d do it by himself, but Stone told him he needed a partner. He then slyly said, “Unless you want to…” Moreno was excited to do it, but Dar didn’t share his partner’s enthusiasm. Moreno tried to convince his mentor that beating former tag team champions would be a step up the ladder. Shugars asked when Supernova 11 ever backed down from a fight. That did it. They all shook hands to seal the deal.

-Elsewhere in the back, the WrenQCC chatted about the upcoming match. Kali Armstrong walked up and told Kendal Grey that she wanted revenge for losing the Evolve title to her. Grey welcomed her to win the opportunity to do so. Armstrong walked away and noticed Jaida Parker leaning against some ladders and staring at her. Armstrong asked her what she was looking at. Parker told the Difference Maker to keep that same energy because Lola and Lani wouldn’t give a damn about her nickname. Armstrong kept walking. Nattie, Lyons, and Petrovic jumped Parker from behind and laid her out.

-As Kelani Jordan made her ring entrance, Vic Joseph ran down next week’s card, including D’Angelo defending against Naraku, DarkState vs Shugars & Moreno & Dar, and Skylar Raye being fed to Reina Volcan. Vice made her entrance before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-The Progressive NXT Focus was on Shawn Spears. The ousted leader of The Culling said NXT was about cultivating talent. He said he saw the same attributes in Dame and Vance that once fueled this place, as he sat in front of Full Sail University (no mention of Brooks Jensen). Spears confessed to being proud of Izzi and Niko, but they didn’t learn everything he knows, and gave Vance a stern warning.

-Joseph announced that Nattie vs. Jaida would also happen next week.

(5) KELANI JORDAN vs. LOLA VICE vs. KALI ARMSTRONG – NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match

These women really had their game faces on during the introductions. Vice and Jordan clotheslined Armstrong over the top rope, then beat on each other. Jordan pulled the referee in the way of a Vice hip attack. Vice stopped herself, but Jordan nailed her. Armstrong got back in the ring and womanhandled her opponents. She threw some of those awesome punches she first showed off in Evolve. Vice returned her jabs before being dragged to the floor and laid out by Jordan. Kelani got back in the ring and went to work on Armstrong. She also took on Vice when she made it back into the ring. Vice took down Armstrong with a tornado DDT into a choke, but took a tilt-a-whirl powerslam from Kali. As Jordan and Vice fought on the floor, Armstrong attempted to leap onto the top turnbuckle but slipped off. She recovered nicely and immediately went back to the spot. She leaped off the top with a high cross body to both opponents on the floor. That slip caused programming to cut into the split-screen commercial break three seconds late. [c]

Back to full-screen, Vice kicked her opponents into opposite corners, then a series of running hip attacks. Jordan started scraping her boots off both opponents’ faces, then fired up with offense against both opponents. Vice caught Jordan in a triangle choke as she delivered a split-legged moonsault. Armstrong got a bit sloppy as the women traded rollups. Vice took Armstrong down with a sunset flip and tried to slide in an armbar submission, but Armstrong kept her fingers locked. Jordan flew off the top with a splash to Vice, but only got two out of it.

The three women traded blows with each other mid-ring until Vice and Jordan delivered a double superkick to Armstrong. Vice missed Armstrong with a roundhouse kick, then took a stiff powerslam from the former Evolve champ. She ran the ropes and landed a Kali Konnection on Vice, who rolled out of the ring. Jordan and Armstrong traded rollups again with Jordan getting an extremely close near fall on Armstrong, who may have been a fraction of a second late kicking out, because the crowd let the referee know about it. Vice missed Jordan with a backfist, but it connected with Armstrong’s jaw. Jordan hit a springboard elbow on Vice, then executed a 450 splash on Armstrong. Vice hit a spin kick on Jordan to break up the pin, then rolled on top of Armstrong for the three-count.

WINNER: Lola Vice at 14:19 to become the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Highly entertaining main event, even if people aren’t chomping at the bit to see Vice vs. Grey II. Armstrong has some work to do. She has raw talent, but she just needs a lot of refining and a lot more ring time. Jordan and Vice are ready for the main roster right now. The near falls at the end were thrilling, even if Armstrong did get a bit sloppy.)

-After the match, Vice swiveled her hips while Armstrong held her jaw and Jordan threw a temper tantrum.

Joseph ran down next week’s card for at least the second time tonight when Joseph suddenly yelled for the cameras to go live. A cameraman outside the PC caught Tony D’Angelo and Naraku beating the daylights out of each other in the parking lot. As security ran to separate them, Stone told them that their match next week would be a street fight.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Pretty good show from top to bottom. I could have lived without Heights vs. Drake, but even that was pretty good. Saquon Shugars is comedy gold. His mannerisms as he was walking around in search of tag team partners were absolutely a riot. Grey and Vice looked like they meant business when they stared each other down. Robert Stone continues to do his best Adam Pearce impression, that being the role of frazzled GM. I like the idea of Shugars joining the WrenQCC, because Grey and Sinclair are wonderfully quirky together. Finally, it was great seeing the wonderful Lilian Garcia handling the ring announcing duties again. See you all next Tuesday!