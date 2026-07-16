TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (7/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2026

Where: ALBANY, N.Y. AT BROADVIEW CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 852 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,337. The arena has a capacity of 3,800 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner – TNA X Division Championship match

Bear Bronson vs. Ricky Sosa

Harley Hudson vs. Thea Hail – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament match

M by Elegance vs. Rosemary – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament match

Moose vs. A.J. Francis

Mustafa Ali’s State of the Order Address

Nic Nemeth to speak

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/9): Hardys vs. The Great Hands, Brookside vs. Lee, The Righteous vs. The System vs. Slater & Sosa

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA Impact failed to crack Thursday’s top 100 in the ratings