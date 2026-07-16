VIP PODCAST 7/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Omega as AEW Champ, Jarrett plays Dark Side producers into telling slanted version of TNA, Seth-Reigns, Thekla, Big Cass, Santana, Micro-Dramas (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Kenny Omega as AEW Champion and Will Ospreay as his challenger

Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns’s challenger at Summerslam and their interactions so far

Jeff Jarrett played the producers of “Dark Side of the Ring” to put together basically a propaganda piece on TNA history

Thekla’s promo on Willow Nightingale and how unproductive it was

Big Cass vignette and whether WWE is starting to look like the non-WWE companies that so often signed WWE castoffs

Mike Santana’s latest video

WWE is getting into the micro-drama business and what it means

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