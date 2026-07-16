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VIP PODCAST 7/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Omega as AEW Champ, Jarrett plays Dark Side producers into telling slanted version of TNA, Seth-Reigns, Thekla, Big Cass, Santana, Micro-Dramas (64 min.)

July 16, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Kenny Omega as AEW Champion and Will Ospreay as his challenger
  • Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns’s challenger at Summerslam and their interactions so far
  • Jeff Jarrett played the producers of “Dark Side of the Ring” to put together basically a propaganda piece on TNA history
  • Thekla’s promo on Willow Nightingale and how unproductive it was
  • Big Cass vignette and whether WWE is starting to look like the non-WWE companies that so often signed WWE castoffs
  • Mike Santana’s latest video
  • WWE is getting into the micro-drama business and what it means

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