VIP PODCAST 7/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Omega as AEW Champ, Jarrett plays Dark Side producers into telling slanted version of TNA, Seth-Reigns, Thekla, Big Cass, Santana, Micro-Dramas (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Kenny Omega as AEW Champion and Will Ospreay as his challenger
- Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns’s challenger at Summerslam and their interactions so far
- Jeff Jarrett played the producers of “Dark Side of the Ring” to put together basically a propaganda piece on TNA history
- Thekla’s promo on Willow Nightingale and how unproductive it was
- Big Cass vignette and whether WWE is starting to look like the non-WWE companies that so often signed WWE castoffs
- Mike Santana’s latest video
- WWE is getting into the micro-drama business and what it means
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