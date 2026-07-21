NXT PREVIEW (7/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku – NXT Championship Street Fight
- Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye
- Nattie vs. Jaida Parker
- Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance
- Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker
- DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James vs. Saquon Shugars & Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (7/14): Miller’s report on Vanity Project vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux, Jackson Drake vs. Tavion Heights, Naraku vs. Tate Wilder, Jordan vs. Vice vs. Armstrong
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: A potential tag team wrestling revival, a weak payoff to a mystery challenger tease, excitement for an intriguing debut match
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.