FREE PODCAST 7/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 13.5 – Lackluster Summer Blockbusters): Josh is joined by Adam Kidd to assess the performance of WWE and AEW over the last year (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. In this mini episode, Adam Kidd joins Josh to cover wrestling in general over the last year, from big summer show to big summer show. They start by comparing the cards of Summerslam and All In to last year’s iteration and discussing the booking and storylines leading into each. Making worse or better rulings along the way, they cover the star power at the top of the card, rising younger stars, match quality, production, commentary, and the attendance for both Summerslam and All In. Josh and Adam round out the episode by deciding how each company has fared over the past year and determine if wrestling as a whole is doing worse or better.

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