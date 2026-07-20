WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JULY 20, 2026

Where: DETROIT, MICH. LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,644 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,496. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins to kick off the show

L.A. Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

Chad Gable to appear

Danhausen to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (7/13): Tomachick’s alt-perspective on Reigns-Rollins contract signing, Oba confronts Lesnar and Heyman, Iyo vs. Perez, Gauntlet for men’s IC Title match

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Gangrel addresses a rumor that he was fired from WWE for not tucking in his shirt, explains why The Brood were stuck hanging above the Hell in a Cell cage at WrestleMania 15