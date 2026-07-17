FREE PODCAST 7/17 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: CM Punk Pipe Bomb analyzed by ex-WWE Creative Member John Piermarini who has worked with Punk, plus Sting’s new character, Savage Hall of Fame (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 1 and 4, 2011.

On the July 1, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by former WWE creative team member (2009-2010) John Piermarini. They discussed the C.M. Punk promo in-depth with insight from a former writer who has worked with Punk and Vince McMahon. They also take live calls mostly on the Punk promo, but other topics too. They also react to the new Sting character in TNA, plus Keller opens with a commentary on last night’s Impact.

Then on the July 4, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers expectations for tonight’s pre-taped Raw, the fall-out from Punk and John Cena last week, Punk’s homophobic slur in Australia, corporate wrestling in 2011, McMahon’s re-involvement in storylines and where it could be headed, macro booking issues in WWE & TNA evident over the past week of TV, Randy Savage’s cause of death, where John Morrison fits in on Raw, potential FCW call-ups, and more topics.

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