FREE PODCAST 7/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel’s in-person report from AEW Brawl in the Ballpark and NJPW G1 Climax Night 1 + Nick Barbati discusses WWE’s rising stars and how he would handle their creative direction, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special edition of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributor Joel Dehnel gives his in-person report for AEW Brawl in the Ballpark in Minneapolis, Minn. and New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax Night 1 from Hoffman Estates, Ill. Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com.

Then, as a bonus, we present the latest episode of The Nicky’s Club, where Nick Barbati puts on the booker’s hat and takes a closer look at several of WWE’s brightest rising stars, sharing how he would handle their creative direction to elevate each of them into true main event players. Which superstars are one storyline away from breaking through, and what would it take to get them there? Plus, Nick examines the conversation surrounding Summerslam’s sagging ticket sales, previews the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, and breaks down the latest headlines from around WWE in another packed episode.

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