VIP PODCAST 7/17 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody vs. Gunther, big new stipulation for SNME with Summerslam implications, Rhea Ripley update, Ladder Match announcement (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 17 edition of WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther, big new stipulation for SNME with Summerslam implications, a Rhea Ripley injury and title-status update, a Ladder Match announcement for Summerslam with qualifying matches, and more.
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