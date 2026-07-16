VIP PODCAST 7/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Conor McGregor return, Summerslam sluggish ticket sales, Hangman’s return, Omega-Ospreay build, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to Conor McGregor’s early-fight injury and the fallout and conspiracy theories, plus a full rundown of the strong UFC fight card last Saturday

A review of night one of the New Japan G1 tournament in Chicago

A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the latest build with CM Punk-Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins

Assessing sluggish Summerslam ticket sales

A review of NXT including what was “most NXT” about this week’s episode

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including “Hangman” Adam Page and Willow Nightingale’s weird in-ring promos and the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay build

Todd’s list in order of the Top 15 Male Wrestlers in AEW that Tony Khan should prioritize promoting and pushing

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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