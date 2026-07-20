WWE RAW RESULTS (7/20): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins reacting to SNME, LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu, Danhausen, Penta & Gable vs. Rusev & Ethan

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JULY 20, 2026

DETROIT, MICH. LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,644 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,496. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video recap of Saturday Night’s Main Event including the involvement of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson along with corporate media splashy headlines reacting.

-They cut to a wide shot of downtown Detroit as Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, Maxinne Dupri, and Logan Paul arriving earlier as Cole hyped their WWE Tag Team Title defense later. Then they showed Penta, Chad Gable, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu, and LA Knight & Royce Keys.

(1) AUSTIN THEORY & BRON BREAKKER (w/Maxxine Dupri, Logan Paul) vs. JE’VON EVANS & DRAGON LEE – WWE Tag Team Title match

Evans knocked Breakker off the ring apron before the bell. The directly barely caught it. Lee then dove onto Theory at ringside. Evans then leaped through the ropes and tackled Breakker at ringside. The ref (ridiculously!) rewarded the pre-match attack by immediately calling for the bell to start the match 8 minutes into the hour. Evans and Lee stayed on offense with rapid-fire moves on Theory leading to a one count. Cole said Paul Heyman was “conspicuous by his absence.” Cole said Heyman has been preoccupied with the Brock Lesnar situation leading into Summerslam. Evans tagged in and continued on the attack on Theory. Breakker and Theory took over.

Lee rallied and scored a two count after a DDT on Breakker. Breakker caught Lee diving off the top rope at him and turned it into a powerslam. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Lee leaped to hot-tag in Evans after the break. He gave Theory a stunner. Theory took a big bump and rolled to ringside. Evans then leaped onto Theory at ringside. Evans side-stepped a charging Breakker and sent him into the time keeper’s area. He then leaped onto Breakker over the barricade. Cole said Evans’s energy is infectious. Back in the ring, he landed a springboard crossbody onto Theory for a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Lee stomped on Theory’s chest as he hung upside down in the corner. Logan stood on the ring apron and yelled at the ref. With the ref distracted, Maxxine grabbed Lee’s boot. Breakker then clotheslined Lee. Theory recovered and gave Lee a shoulder breaker. Evans broke up the cover at two. Breakker speared Evans and then he ran the ropes and speared Lee as Theory held him up leading to the three count.

WINNERS: Theory & Breakker in 10:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

-Afterward, The Vision attacked Lee and Evans. Otiz and Akira Tozawa came out to counter the post-match attack. Maxxine slapped Otis, then retreated to ringside. Otis splashed Breakker and then threw Theory into him. Then he splashed both in the corner. Otis and Tozawa cleared the announce desk. Breakker ran around ringside and speared Otis, though. Theory threw Tozawa into the ring and knocked him down. Theory the noticed Otis crawling into the ring and trash-talked him. Maxxine sat on the top turnbuckle to watch. Theory told Breakker, “Break him! Break him!” Breakker then gave Otiz his running the ropes spear. Theory helped Maxxine off the top turnbuckle and they shared an intimate moment face-to-face.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a heck of a high-energy match. The babyfaces the vast majority of the offense before the finish. The post-match angle did a nice job to forward the Otiz & Tozawa rivalry.)

-Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh had Danhausen shoved against the wall and demanded their money back. Danhausen said he had to go find it. Dom told Danhausen “no more of your stupid curses.” Danhausen said, “Deal.”

-A vignette aired on Big Cass, showing headlines and comments about him being unreliable and with erratic behavior. It showed a headline that Cass was released by WWE. Cass said, “You have no idea just how far you can fall.” [c]

-Clips aired of Danhansen circulating at FanaticsFest and then clips of his match against JD McDonagh at SNME.

-Danhausen came out to his entrance theme.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins to kick off the show

L.A. Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

Chad Gable to appear

Danhausen to appear