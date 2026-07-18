AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/18): Shida vs. Aminata for the TBS title, Bandido defends the ROH title, Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox for the TNT title, Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne, Will Ospreay in action, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 18, 2026 (recorded 7/16)

BOSTON, MASS. AT MGM MUSIC HALL

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,190 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,092.

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned across the inside of the arena as Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show, touting three championship matches. Paul Wight was on commentary with Schiavone and did his Hulk Hogan voice, wittily referring to himself as Captain Insano.

(1) “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY vs. NICK WAYNE

“Tarzan Boy” played on the spears and Jack Perry made his entrance, stopping to shake hands with Paul at commentary. Nick Wayne’s music played and he stepped out looking slightly more adult than the last time we saw him. The bell rang to start the match three minutes into the show.

Perry countered a leapfrog attempt with a dropkick that knocked Wayne out of the ring. Perry hit a dropkick through the ropes and chopped Wayne at ringside. Wayne raked Perry’s eyes and slammed his head into the steel stairs, and they went to commercial break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Perry used his foot to repeatedly ram Wayne’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Perry delivered a leg drop and hooked the leg but only got two. Wayne blocked a piledriver attempt on the apron and hit an enziguri. Wayne went for Wayne’s World, but Perry caught him on the turnbuckle and powerbombed him onto the apron.

Wayne ducked a clotheslined and hit a dragon suplex. Perry came back with a poison rana and a rebound lariat. Wayne hit a boot that knocked Perry to ringside and followed up with a dive through the ropes into a Canadian Destroyer onto the floor. Back in the ring, Wayne hit a fisherman’s buster and made the cover, but Perry kicked out at two.

Wayne went for Wayne’s World again, but Perry countered it into a German suplex. Perry landed a thrust kick and then drilled Wayne with a running knee. Perry made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Jack Perry in 12:00

(White’s Take: The athletically impressive, high spot dense slice of cake you might expect given the two talents in the match. It’s an attractive cake but may ultimately be a bit too sweet and just entirely too much cake, especially for an appetizer.)

-They showed a video of the Young Bucks, expressing joy over Kenny winning the title, and saying they’re on the hunt for the tag team titles. They said that Kenny can’t trust Ospreay before h’s aligned with the Death Riders. Eventually, they challenged Ospreay and Moxley to a tag team match at Redemption. [c]

-They showed a video of Cage and Copeland expressing issues with Claudio and Pac before challenging them to a tag match for the titles at Redemption.

(2) “THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT vs. AR FOX – TNT Championship match

Kevin Knight’s music played and he made his entrance as the announcers noted his world title match at Redemption. AR Fox’s music played and he made his way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 22 minutes into the show as Knight attacked Fox from behind while he was posing on the ropes.

Knight pummeled and stomped on Fox. Knight rammed Fox into the barricade on the outside and then posed on the announce table. Fox dodged a springboard forearm and took Knight down with a headscissor. Fox landed a neckbreaker as the crowd chanted for him.

Fox hit a series of kicks on the apron sending Knight to ringside. Knight dodged Fox’s moonsault off the ringpost to the floor. Knight hit a jumping clothesline as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Fox hit Knight with a stepover, roll-through cutter. Fox followed with a big swanton bomb. Fox made the cover, but Knight kicked out at two. Fox caught Knight with a hotshot across the top rope and hung Knight in the ropes. Fox hit a Canadian Destroyer from the ramp into the ring on Knight. Fox followed up with a 450 splash and went for the pin, but Knight kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “fight forever” as Fox set Knight onto the top rope. Fox went for a jumping Spanish Fly, but Knight blocked it and drilled Fox with an Avalanche Crash Landing. Knight followed up with the UFO Splash and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Kevin Knight in 10:00

After the match, Kevin Knight joined the commentary team and said his match was an appetizer to Darby on Wednesday and Kenny at Redemption.

(White’s Take: Kevin Knight was there, but it was very much an AR Fox match. So, lots of creative moves, a bunch of cutters and pointless high-impact maneuvers leading to the inevitable loss for Fox. Taking ten minutes and struggling to beat someone who hasn’t been on TV in months or won a match in years as one way to build up the next challenger for the world title.)

(3) THE CALLIS FAMILY (Jake Doyle & Brian Cage & Hechicero w/Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. GINO MEDINA & TOME FILIP & NIC NOLAN

The Callis Family’s music played, and Cage led the group down to the ring while their opponents were already in the ring. The bell rang and the match started 34 minutes into the hour.

Doyle knocked Nolan down and delivered a fallaway slam. Hechicero hit a running knee and a hiptoss on Medina followed by a neck snap. Cage hit a weird spinning stunner on Filip. Cage powerbombed Nolan on the apron on the outside and hit a big flip into a rising knee on Filip. Cage made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Callis Family in 2:00

Lance Archer made his way to the ring and the Callis Family beat down the jobbers in the ring. “Speedball” Mike Bailey’s music played and he ran out to the stage. He stopped and waved for reinforcements. The Conglomeration and Rascalz all ran to the ring, sending the Callis Family scurrying.

-Will Ospreay was in a stairwell with Moxley. Ospreay said he needs a warmup match and brought up his old friend from Australia. Moxley said he and The Young Bucks have been dancing for a long time, as their territories share a border. Moxley said they’ve been teammates and opponents but said he has an intrinsic disdain for anything “elite.” Moxley said it’ll be a little bit personal. [c]

-A public service announcement aired, with David Finlay and Clark Connors standing in front a black background, solemnly denouncing The Bang Bang Gang for promoting gang violence, and banging, neither of which have a place in AEW. Finlay said Juice is an unhinged maniac. Connors said The Gunns have a generational issue with misogyny, and Finlay stopped him performing a very serious crotch chop. He added that Ace Austin’s haircut is problematic. Finlay took issue with Jay White calling him a nepo baby, claiming it’s not his fault that Jay’s father is a nobody. They signed off by asking everyone to join them in a campaign to say “gun’s down.”

(4) WILL OSPREAY vs. ADAM BROOKS

Jon Moxley joined the commentary team as Ospreay’s music played and he made his entrance. Unfamiliar music played before an unfamiliar man in Adam Brooks made his way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 46 minutes into the hour.

Brooks hit a quick running boot on Ospreay and chopped him into the corner. Ospreay came back with some chops and a running hurricanrana. Brooks rolled out of the ring, but Ospreay connected with a plancha to the floor. Ospreay dropped Brooks across the barricade and rolled him back into the ring.

Ospreay hit a springboard forearm and made the cover, but Brooks kicked out at one. Brooks dodged an Oscutter attempt and hit Ospreay with a series of knees on the mat. Brooks hit a back elbo and made the cover, but Ospreay kicked out at two. Brooks backdropped Ospreay to the apron, and then pulled the middle rope before releasing it, causing the ropes to slingshot back and hit Ospreay low. Brooks got a running start and booted Ospreay off the apron and followed up with a dive to the outside.

Brooks hit a pair of running kicks on Ospreay in the corner followed by a neckbreaker across his knee. Brooks made the cover, but Ospreay kicked out at two. Ospreay came back with a hurricanrana and landed a handspring into a twisting kick. Ospreay landed a standing skytwister press and made the cover, but Brooks kicked out at two.

Brooks pulled the ref in between him and Ospreay and landed an enziguri. Brooks landed an overhead belly-to-belly that launched Ospreay into the corner. Brooks made the cover, but Ospreay kicked out at two. Ospreay caught a running kick and drilled Brooks with a pair of forearms.

Brooks and Ospreay traded strikes in the center of the ring until Ospreay landed a hook kick. Brooks ducked a kick and hit a backstabber on Ospreay. Ospreay came back with a standing Spanish Fly. Ospreay set up for a Hidden Blade, but stopped short as Brooks spit on him. Ospreay blasted him with a forearm and continued to pound him into the mat from behind until the ref stopped the match (and Brooks seemed to be tapping out as well).

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 9:00

(White’s Take: Nice to get Ospreay with a serious demeanor, leaning into some of the Death Rider stuff with the finish here. Hopefully they’ll replay it on Dynamite, as the visual of Ospreay mercilessly pummeling Brooks into the mat as the ref called for the bell is very much part of the storyline they’ve been telling.)

-Darby Allin was in a field spray painting Kevin Knight’s name on an old car. Darby said he needs to be humbled, which he also spray painted on the car. Darby said he’ll humble him by taking the TNT title. Darby said we’ll see how far Kevin is willing to go.

(5) ATHENA vs. AVA EVERETT

Athena’s music played and she made her way to the ring as Schiavone hyped up ROH’s Death Before Dishonor. Ava Everett was waiting in the ring and the bell rang 58 minutes into the hour.

Athena hit three quick German suplexes. Athena hit a running boot that knocked Everett to the floor and she followed up with a kick from the apron. Everett went for a crossbody, but Athena caught her and tossed her into the barricade. Everett landed a boot and rolled Athena up with a one count.

Athena came back with a running boot. Athena deadlift powerbombed Everette twice drilled her with a running, sliding forearm. Athena locked Everette into a Koji Clutch and she had no choice by to tap out.

WINNER: Athena in 2:00

[HOUR TWO]

(6) THE BRAWLING BIRDS (Alex Windsor vs. Jamie Hayter) vs. TIARA JAMES & KAYLA LOPEZ

As Athena walked up the ramp, posing with the ROH women’s title, The Brawling Birds music played. Athena looked miffed as Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter passed her on the ramp. Tiara James and Kayla Lopex were waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match one minute into the second hour.

Windsor and Hayter immediately charged James and Lopez. They brawled out of the ring and slammed James and Lopez into the barricade before whipping them into each other. Windsor shrugged off a forearm and hit James with a headbutt. Hayter hit a combination of chops before Lopez ran into the ring and hit her with a forearm from behind.

Hayter hit a German suplex on Lopez as Windsor hit a lariat on James. Hayter tossed Lopex into a headbutt and then added a pump kick of her own before she and Windsor hit a combination double clothesline. Windsor held her up, and Hayter hit the running lariat to complete the Two Birds One Stone. Hayter made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Brawling Birds in 3:00

-The Bang Bang Gang were sitting backstage and did not approve of the PSA from The Dogs. Jay White implied Finlay was scared of him before challenging Connors to a match on Dynamite. There were humping and red rocket references for those interested in those types of things.

(7) TOMASSO CIAMPA vs. MYRON REED

The lights went out as Ciampa’s music played. He got a loud crowd reaction when he announced from Boston and they showed a replay from Beach Break of Ciampa beating Jericho. The Rascalz’s music played and the Myron Reed stepped to the stage flanked by Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier before making his way to the ring by himself. The bell rang to start the match nine minutes into the hour.

Reed hit a flurry of strikes before Ciampa thumbed him in the eye and stomped Reed into the corner. Reed came back with a springboard dropkick. Ciampa rolled out of the ring and Reed set up for a dive, but Ciampa slipped back in and landed a knee in the ropes. Reed dodged the finishing knee and hit a thrust kick.

Ciampa went for a German suplex, but Reed landed on his feet and hit Ciampa with a back suplex. Ciampa caught Reed and delivered a DDT in the ropes as they cut to break. [c]

They returned from break as Ciampa hit a knee as Reed went for a springboard. Reed hit a scissor kick on the ropes followed by an enziguri. Ciampa rolled to the outside and Reed landed a dive to the outside. Reed landed a springboard elbow and went for the pin, but Ciampa kicked out at two.

Reed set Ciampa up on the top rope and went for a superplex, but Ciampa countered it and hit an avalanche air raid crash. Ciampa made the cover, but Reed kicked out at two. Reed dodged a few strikes from Ciampa and hit a cutter followed by a cutter over the top rope onto the ramp and then another one into the ring. Reed went for the pin, but Ciampa kicked out at two.

Ciampa and Reed traded strikes in the center of the ring before Reed countered a suplex with a stunner. Ciampa hit a knee to the gut followed by Project Ciampa. Ciampa lowered his knee pad and hit Reed with the running knee. Ciampa made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Tomasso Ciampa in 10:00

After the match, Ciampa grabbed a mic and approached the commentary desk. Ciampa stood on a chair so he as face-to-face with Paul Wight. Ciampa told Paul he knows that he’s best friends with Jericho. Ciampa told Paul to deliver a message that he is better than Jericho and that the “psycho killer is not afraid of the pain maker.” Ciampa said the match would be no holds barred.

(White’s Take: Reed tried to get the crowd on his side, but the crowd was clearly on the side of the Boston native psycho killer. A fine match. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that AR Fox and Myron Reed had a bet to see who could do the most cutters in a ten-minute match that they lose; for which they tied at like nine.)

-Andrade was backstage with Renee and asked him how he’ll prepare for Mark Davis. Before he could saw much, he was blindsided by Davis. Davis put Andrade in a sleeper and took him to the ground before leaving Andrade lying there.

-Renee was in the center of the ring and welcomed Mercedes to the ring. Mercedes’ music played and she made her entrance. The crowd chanted “C-E-O” before Renee asked Mercedes who she thought would win between Thekla and Willow. Mercedes said they’re in Boston, the city of the champions, and that the AEW Women’s Championship is coming home with her at All In. Mercedes said she doesn’t care who wins at Redemption. Mercedes mocked Thekla for being “toxic” and mocked her for fleeing to Japan. She said one hides between fake poison and the other hides behind a fake smile. Mercedes said she asked the wrong question, and it doesn’t matter who walks into All In with the title, but who walks out.

-Copeland called out Claudio and Pac for the titles at Redemption. The Young Bucks wandered into frame and congratulated them on being tag champs before noting that they’ve worn the belts three times before. Christian mocked them for losing the belts three times and walked off.

(8) BANDIDO vs. ADAM PRIEST – ROH World Championship match

Bandido’s music played and he made his way to the ring as they showed replays from Dynamite of Bandido and Fletcher’s interaction leading to their match at Redemption. Adam Priest was already in the ring and he shook hands with Bandido before the match started 33 minutes into the second hour.

Bandido delivered a pair of snap German suplexes. Priest kicked Bandido in the shin and then hit a dropkick. Bandido landed a pair of kicks before pressing Priest over his head. Priest slipped off and rammed Bandido into the turnbuckle before tossing him out of the ring. Priest came off the apron with a flying knee as they cut to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Bandido and Priest traded chops. Bandido landed two German suplexes and the press-slammed Priest with one arm before slamming him down. Bandido climbed to the top rope and went for a frog splash, but Priest rolled out of the way. Bandido landed on his feet, but Priest rolled him up for a two count. Priest landed a lariat.

Bandido came back with a faceplant on Priest then went for a 21 Plex, but Priest held onto the second rope. Bandido slammed Priest down with a spinebuster and followed up with a backflip into a German suplex, bridged into a pin and got the three-count.

WINNER: Bandido in 8:00

(White’s Take: Never has a match more belonged on ROH. Not just because of the ROH title, but Priest primarily wrestles on ROH as well. It was good while it lasted, but doesn’t do much for Bandido. I also find it weird that Bandido does like seven German suplexes throughout the match, when his finisher is basically a variation on a German suplex.)

-Julia Hart and Skye Blue were backstage holding their new Stardom titles and challenge The Divine Dominion to a hardcore tag title match on Dynamite. [c]

(9) HIKARU SHIDA vs. QUEEN AMINATA – TBS Championship match

Queen Aminata’s music played and she made her entrance for the title match. Shida’s music played and she made her way to the ring with the TBS title and a kendo stick. The bell rang to start the main event 48 minutes into the hour.

Shida sidestepped a running boot and they traded forearms to start things out. Shida poked Aminata’s eyes and rolled her up for a two-count. Aminata came back with a snapmare followed by a kick to the back. Aminata delivered the chocolate kiss ass-to-face maneuver and then hit a running kick.

Shida retreated to ringside, but Aminata followed and set Shida up in a chair. Aminata performed a dropkick/doublestomp from the apron onto Shida in the chair. Back in the ring, Aminata climbed to the top rope, but Shida rolled back out of the ring. Aminata went for a flying stomp, but Shida rolled further out of the way, and Aminata landed hard on the ramp. Aminata caught Shida with a headbutt, but Shida ducked a second attempt and Aminata’s head hit the turnbuckle. Shida drilled Aminata with a dudebuster on the stage as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Shida escaped a single leg crab. Aminata and Shida traded forearms before Aminata brought Shida down with a kick. Aminata executed a spinning neckbreaker and climbed to the top rope. Aminata connected with a doublestomp from the top rope. Aminata made the cover, but Shida kicked out at two.

Shida rolled out of the ring and caught Aminata with a punch to the gut. Shida grabbed the kendo stick and prepared to hit Aminata, but the ref grabbed the weapon and took it away from Shida. Shida raked Aminata’s eyes and rammed her into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Shida hit a meteora from the top ripe and followed with a falcon arrow. Shida held on for the pin, but Aminata kicked out at two. Shida slammed Aminata’s knee down a few times and went for the full metal muffler submission, but Aminata countered it into a roll-up that got two.

Shida caught a kick attempt and brought Aminata down with a dragon screw. Aminata fired back with a headbutt that knocked Shida into the ropes. Aminata charged for her running kick finish, but Shida caught her leg, rolled Aminata up and used the ropes for leverage to get the three-count.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 10:00

(White’s Take: Always nice to see the women in the main event, and, contrary to Dynamite, it even feels somewhat earned with the TBS title on the line. They didn’t have a ton of time to tell a main event title match story and put no time into building to the match throughout the show, but it was still mostly very good. Aminata typically brings snug offense, and Shida generally performs well when working with skilled talent.)

After the match, Shida beat Aminata with the kendo stick until Maya World charged the ring for the save. Shida escaped with her title as Schiavone said Maya will face Shida at Redemption for the TBS title.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This episode of Collision felt in line with last week’s edition in that it had some relevant developments and more star power than a typical Collision. There was the typical solid work in the ring, and even some interesting stuff that they absolutely should replay on Dynamite. However, even with those upsides, anyone who missed this show will not have missed much on the whole. Collision, even when the majority is good, as it was this evening, is a skippable B-show.