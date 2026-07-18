FREE PODCAST 7/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Dutch Mantel in his first post-WWE interview talks Zeb Colter character, TNA memories, Final Deletion, Russo, Memphis, Puerto Rico, road stories (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (7-14-2016) for PWTorch editor Wade Keller interview with “Dirty” Dutch Mantell, most recently known as Zeb Colter in WWE. In his first post-WWE interview, he explained the origins and intent of the Colter character, TNA memories, Final Deletion reaction, thoughts on Vince Russo, Memphis and Puerto Rico road stories, state of industry, and much more. Live caller questions and emails throughout.

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