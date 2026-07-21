FREE PODCAST 7/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller and Powell discuss Vince-Cena angle on Raw, Cruiserweight Division, R-Truth, The Miz, TNA Impact, Forgotten Storyline Cliffhangers, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 5, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and prowrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss discuss Vince McMahon-John Cena angle on Raw, Cruiserweight Division, R-Truth, The Miz, TNA Impact, Forgotten Storyline Cliffhangers, and more. They take live calls for most of the first hour, then go in-depth on Raw and Impact in the 28-minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.