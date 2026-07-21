VIP PODCAST 7/20 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Knight vs. Fatu main event, Theory & Breakker vs. Otis & Tozawa, Solo makes Seth an offer, Danhausen-Judgment Day, Heyman promo, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 27 edition of WWE Raw featuring LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu in the main event, Austin Theory & Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans & Dragon Lee in an exciting athletic opener, a Paul Heyman promo hyping Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, matches added to Summerslam and next week’s Raw, a top Minnesota Viking announcing deeply discounted Summerslam tickets, Solo Sikoa making an offer to Seth Rollins, more with Danhausen and The Judgment Day, and more.

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