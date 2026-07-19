VIP PODCAST 7/19 – Radican Worldwide: Punk explains absence from WWE, G1 Climax 26 Night 1 review + Rich Fann discussing top 15 male wrestlers that Tony Khan should prioritize pushing and promoting (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

C.M. Punk tells ESPN why he took time off

Shota Umino out of NJPW G1 Climax 36

Radican’s review of NJPW G1 Climax 36: Night 1 in Chicago on July 11

Radican is then joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the “Go-home” segment of the show. PWTorch editor put up a poll on the website this week that allowed readers to rank the top 15 male wrestlers that AEW booker and COO Tony Khan should prioritize pushing and promoting. Radican and Fann each give their top 15 male wrestlers that Khan should prioritize pushing and promoting while giving an in-depth explanation as to why they slotted each wrestler where they did on the list. Download this show now!

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