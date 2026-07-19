FREE PODCAST 7/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – WWE Money in the Bank post-show including Cena’s return, Ripley vs. Charlotte, Peacock problems, TNA Slammiversary talk (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the July 19, 2021 episode of Wrestling Night in America with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks reviewing the WWE Money in the Bank PPV with callers and emailers. They also discuss the Impact Slammiversary PPV from Saturday night. Among the topics: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte and the crowd reaction to the match, John Cena’s return, Peacock’s issues, Impact featuring other company stars over its own, and more.

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