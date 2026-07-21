FREE PODCAST 7/21 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Summerslam ticket sales and hype, AEW Retribution, what Dark Side of the Ring got wrong on TNA, SNME-Knicks, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- WWE Summerslam ticket sales issues including the latest $25 ticket offer (and who is Justin Jefferson, anyway?)
- John Cena’s teaser for WWE Unreal acting like CM Punk touched his heart earlier this year with a “real” comment and insider insights on the way Cena manages the preseitation of his public image
- The latest hype for Summerslam including the bickering now with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, and are any top WWE male wrestlers consistently likeable?
- AEW Retribution line-up and why it looks like a really good show on paper in terms of in-ring potential, but not particularly relevant to key storylines or top feuds
- Analysis of the PWTorch Poll on the Top 15 Male Wrestlers Tony Khan should focus on
- Saturday Night’s Main Event and the inclusion of so much New York Knicks content
- Mailbag Topic: A look at the top names not on the Summerslam line-up and who would be inexcusable to leave off the final line-up?
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- Mailbag: Rank the reasons Summerslam tickets are selling slowly
- WWE infatuation with celebrity culture
- Mailbag: Is Oba Femi hurt by participating in comedy bits with The Judgment Day
- Lamenting Dominik Mysterio being Miz-i-fied with lower-card comedy bits rather than protecting him as a potential future main event wrestler
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