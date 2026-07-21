FREE PODCAST 7/21 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Summerslam ticket sales and hype, AEW Retribution, what Dark Side of the Ring got wrong on TNA, SNME-Knicks, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

WWE Summerslam ticket sales issues including the latest $25 ticket offer (and who is Justin Jefferson, anyway?)

John Cena’s teaser for WWE Unreal acting like CM Punk touched his heart earlier this year with a “real” comment and insider insights on the way Cena manages the preseitation of his public image

The latest hype for Summerslam including the bickering now with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, and are any top WWE male wrestlers consistently likeable?

AEW Retribution line-up and why it looks like a really good show on paper in terms of in-ring potential, but not particularly relevant to key storylines or top feuds

Analysis of the PWTorch Poll on the Top 15 Male Wrestlers Tony Khan should focus on

Saturday Night’s Main Event and the inclusion of so much New York Knicks content

Mailbag Topic: A look at the top names not on the Summerslam line-up and who would be inexcusable to leave off the final line-up?

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

Mailbag: Rank the reasons Summerslam tickets are selling slowly

WWE infatuation with celebrity culture

Mailbag: Is Oba Femi hurt by participating in comedy bits with The Judgment Day

Lamenting Dominik Mysterio being Miz-i-fied with lower-card comedy bits rather than protecting him as a potential future main event wrestler

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