FREE PODCAST 7/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact: Zac & JB discuss the booking of several Impact matches, Nic Nemeth’s TNA Title reign, the trajectory of Mustafa Ali and the Order 4 faction (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar critique the booking of young talent, the continued push of The System, and the current Knockouts World Championship predicament, and give general thoughts on the “Dark Side of the Ring” episodes on TNA. In the VIP-exclusive aftershow, they discuss different topics including the rumored retirement and legacy of Keith Lee, and the under-utilization of wrestlers like Jordynn Grace.

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