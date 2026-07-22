AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2026

Where: NASHVILLE, TENN. AT THE PINNACLE

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,250 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,251. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. The Don Callis Family (Brian Cage & Hechicero & Jake Doyle)

Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin – TNT Championship match

Divine Dominion (“Colossal” Lena Kross and “Megasus” Megan Bayne) vs. Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue and Julia Hart) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship No DQ match

Clark Connors vs. Jay White

Thekla and Willow Nightingale face-to-face

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/15): Keller’s report on Kenny Omega’s AEW World Title celebration, Willow & Maya World & Hyan vs. Mercedes & Divine Dominion, Andrade vs. Jake Doyle

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paramount’s deal to acquire AEW partner Warner Bros. Discovery temporarily on hold