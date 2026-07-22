VIP PODCAST 7/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Early G1 Climax thoughts, Tsuji, NJPW stubbornness, and Dragongate Kobe World (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to discuss the early days of the G1 Climax, New Japan’s frustrating attitude when it comes to fan service on the back of the Shota Umino withdrawal, and Dragongate’s Kobe World Pro Wrestling Festival, which featured the crowning of a new Dream Gate champion, and a trios match that pushed boundaries in all the best ways. Over an hour of passionate Japanese wrestling analysis. Check it out!

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