TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER: Clarke’s assessment of latest developments with TNA Knockouts Title Tournament, The System vs. Ricky Sosa, Broken Hardys vs. The Righeous, more

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INTRO

Impact opened this week recapping Xia Brookside’s successful Knockouts Title defense against Lei Ying Lee, and also set up the X-Division Title match taking place later on this broadcast between defending champion, Cedric Alexander, and the challenger, Fabian Aichner. The show proper started with a first round match in the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament and the return of The Personal Concierge, still selling the effects of the poison mist by Rosemary a few weeks ago.

TNA KNOCKOUTS TITLE TOURNAMENT

M BY ELEGANCE (w/ ELEGANCE BRAND) vs. ROSEMARY (w/ ALLIE)

FEUD: THE ELEGANCE BRAND vs. DEMON BUNNY

The first match of the Impact broadcast was a continuation of the Knockouts TV TItle tournament between M By Elegance and Rosemary. The team of Allie & Rosemary, now known as Demon Bunny, won the Knockouts Tag Titles by defeating the Elegance Brand at Slammiversary, but Heather By Elegance defeated Allie in a first round TV Title tournament match. After some obligatory Elegance Brand interference and M By Elegance using champagne mist to the eyes of Rosemary, Elegance secured the roll up victory over Rosemary.

Breakdown: Matthew Rehwoldt seemed to tone down his ecstatic praise of The Elegance Brand last week, but that disappeared this week with the return of the Personal Concierge. It makes sense to me that the feud between Demon Bunny-Elegance Brand would continue, but this is not exactly how I imagined it going. I liked the match and I think M By Elegance has potential to move up the card, if she can get away from the Elegance nonsense. Booking both Allie & Rosemary to lose both of their matches out of Slammiversary does not give me the impression TNA is getting any more invested in the Knockouts Tag Titles.

Grade: C+

BACKSTAGE WITH THE SYSTEM

FEUD: THE SYSTEM vs. RICKY SOSA

The System declared that their recent stream of troubles is not a sign of things to come, stating their desires to put an end to Ricky Sosa. Cedric Alexander proclaimed he would take care of the Fabian Aichner problem.

Breakdown: The System experiencing a string of losses makes sense with the current ebb and flow of the storytelling right now. The backstage promo by The System was good and short; each member got to state their current mission statement, with Ricky Sosa being the central focus of their ire.

Grade: C+

EXPRESSIONS INTRODUCES AJ FRANCIS

FEUD: AJ FRANCIS vs. MOOSE

Following The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian last week, where a Moose-Kazarian match was teased, instead, a Moose-AJ Francis match was booked for this week on Impact. Kazarian joined the commentary team for the match. Expressions introduced AJ Francis, tapping into his Ryan Nemeth-style facial expressions. Francis attacked Moose during his entrance; the ref did split the two competitors apart and check on Moose before calling for the opening bell, which was a nice touch. Francis-Moose had a nice match until Kazarian got involved, leading to a DQ finish.

Breakdown: I was interested to see how TNA would book this match once it was announced. Moose-Francis had good chemistry in the match, and the work was good. I would put more into building up a Moose-Francis feud, and I would just leave Kazarian out of it. Though I knew the inevitable finish as soon as the camera showed Kazarian on commentary, it did not make me groan less when the disqualification came. The angle came to close with Francis & Expressions standing over a fallen Moose.

Grade: B+

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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BACKSTAGE WITH ELAYNA BLACK

Ahead of her first round match against Wendy Choo in the Knockouts TV Title Tournament next week, Elayna Black cut a backstage promo declaring herself to be the “greatest Knockout in TNA history” before being interrupted by TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside.

Breakdown: I liked the Black promo. Elayna Black has been my pick to emerge out of the tournament as the inaugural TV Champion, but this interaction with Brookside brings that into question. Putting these two heels against each other is an odd booking choice and makes me wonder what the future holds for Elayna Black. Is Black a stepping stone challenger for Xia Brookside’s Knockouts World Title? I support elevating Elayna Black, so they keep her strong. I think Black outshined Brookside here.

Grade: C+

STATE OF THE ORDER 4 ADDRESS

Following a number of unsuccessful outings by Mustafa Ali’s Order 4 comrades, Ali hosted an “attendance mandatory” address in the ring this week; Ali took notes in the aftermath of recent losses by Tasha Steelz & The Great Hands. The segment was an opportunity for Mustafa Ali to berate Steelz & The Great Hands for their recent failures. Ali announced that Order 4 needs someone to help keep Ali’s subordinates accountable. Ali introduced the Secretary of Strategic Affairs, Mila Moore. Ali would go on to announce a vote by the wrestlers to determine the next challenger for his International Championship on next week’s broadcast of Impact.

Breakdown: I thought this angle was a little cheesy, though it did progress Ali & Order 4’s story and finally began setting up a challenger for the International Title. A vote by the wrestlers to determine a challenger is not my favorite way to set up a match, obviously, but at least they gave a little time to that, as it has been weeks since the International Title was mentioned. Tasha Steelz was effective showing her distrust, if not disgust, in Mustafa Ali and this angle points to the eventual disintegration of the Order 4 faction.

Grade: C+

INJURY REPORT

Moose, Lei Ying Lee, Cedric Alexander, and Fabian Aichner were featured on the Injury Report. Lee was listed as being held out of action this week, and Alexander-Aichner were cleared ahead of the X-DivisionTitle match. The Injury report, for a third consecutive week closed with an over the top delivery by Matthew Rehwoldt, highlighting that Nic Nemeth is in “pristine shape”.

BACKSTAGE WITH THE RIGHTEOUS

FEUD: THE BROKEN HARDYS vs. THE RIGHTEOUS

In an over-produced backstage segment, The Righteous were wandering around when they stumbled upon a message from The Hardys, inviting The Righteous to the Hardy Compound for “Righteous Deletion”. Dutch & Vincent appeared very excited at the invitation.

Breakdown: With the Hardys defeating the Great Hands last week in their first defense of the newly won TNA Tag Titles, a next feud was not so clear to me. Now it appears we will return to the Righteous-Hardys feud; perhaps TNA has not given up on giving The Righteous a reign with the TNA Tag Titles, but this feud has been going on for a long time now.

Grade: C

BEAR BRONSON (w/ BRIAN MYERS) vs. RICKY SOSA

FEUD: THE SYSTEM vs. RICKY SOSA

In the wake of being rejected and later defeated by Ricky Sosa, The System entered Impact this week with revenge on their mind. Sosa entered the Impact Zone with significant fan interest. Brian Myers joined the commentary team for the match, ready in waiting for the obligatory System distraction/interference tactics. After Brian Myers distracted Sosa, Bear Bronson was able to pick up the pinfall victory.

Breakdown: Ricky Sosa’s first loss in TNA coming at the hands of The System’s Bear Bronson was not how I envisioned it, nor would it be how I would have booked it, but that is what they did here. What was a good match ended in a very groan-inducing way with the distraction finish. Ricky Sosa is the hottest up and coming talent in TNA and he was fed to Bear Bronson, one of the most shocking booking decisions since Mr. Elegance pinned Lei Ying Lee. I find it odd that there was no sign of Leon Slater after the two battled against The System over the last couple of weeks. If this is a sign of things to come with the current creative team, more changes are needed in the very near future.

Grade: D

BACKSTAGE WITH MOOSE & ELIJAH

After being attacked by AJ Francis & Kazarian, Moose recruited Elijah to team up with him against Francis & Kazarian next week.

TNA TV TITLE TOURNAMENT

HARLEY HUDSON vs. THEA HAIL

The TV Title tournament continued here with a first round match. Hudson showed good strength and the two wrestlers exchanged some decent mat-work early in the match. The bulk of the match went back and forth until Hail hit her springboard senton for the win, advancing herself to the next round of the TV Title Tournament.

Breakdown: This was a decent match; there are some things I like and some things I don’t love about Harley Hudson. Maybe the hair is a bit distracting, I’m not sure, but I think she’s a good person to have in the mix with the Knockouts. Thea Hail going over was the obvious call here, though, and she is set to face off against Indi Hartwell in the second round of the tournament.

Grade: B-

TNA WORLD CHAMPION NIC NEMETH ENTERS THE IMPACT ZONE

FEUD: NIC NEMETH vs. KC NAVARRO

Nic Nemeth entered the ring to cut a promo. The TNA fans did not appear that into Nemeth here. Nemeth told his challengers to line up as KC Navarro joined the segment. Navarro attempted to make his case to be the next challenger, but Nemeth aggressively shunned Navarro to the back. As Navarro left the ring and Nemeth chastised Navarro as a non-adult that did not deserve a title shot, Navarro took his turn on the mic. Navarro made his case, challenging for the shot at Nemeth’s TNA Title. Nemeth agreed to the match on the condition of Navarro “not bothering Nemeth again”.

Breakdown: I liked this promo segment between Nemeth-Navarro significantly more than the previous two weeks’ efforts. The content was able to breathe without the awkward presence of Nic Nemeth’s brother, Ryan; I think the absence of Ryan Nemeth elevated the segment and thus, the program. I also thought this was a really good promo by KC Navarro, one I very much wanted to see heading into a title feud. Will KC Navarro be the next TNA World Champion? I am excited to see how this feud plays out.

Grade: B+

TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

FABIAN AICHNER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER [c]

Fabian Aichner is one recent acquisition that is getting a push since arriving in TNA, though he fell short in Ultimate-X, where Cedric Alexander retained the X-Division Title at Slammiversary. Aicher earned his one-on-one shot for the X-Division Title in a Six Way Scramble match a couple weeks ago. Aichner entered first, followed by Alexander who entered the Impact Zone without any accompaniment from his System stablemates. The match was back and forth early and began to speed up as the match progressed. Following a series of near falls and some taunts by Cedric Alexander, Aichner regained control of the match, and nearly won if not for Alexander securing a last-second rope break. Alexander tossed Aichner through the ropes to the floor, where Aichner was attacked by Eddie Edwards, who rolled under the ring. Alexander scored the pinfall victory over Aichner after hitting a Lumbar Check. Ricky Sosa & Leon Slater made the save for Aichner after a post-match beatdown by The System.

Breakdown: Another good match, another bad finish featuring The System. These types of finishes have been plaguing the TNA broadcasts on a weekly basis. I was very disappointed to see this match end with another typical interference finish. Fabian Aichner has appeared very motivated to make the most of every outing, and he did not disappoint here. Alexander-Aichner had a good match that deserved an actual finish. TNA continues the 50/50 booking strategy, and also continues to not get fully behind their crop of young/new talent. TNA fans are ready to get behind Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, and Fabian Aichner. The System appeared to be entering a story of recent struggles, but coming out of this week, The System went over Ricky Sosa and Fabian Aichner in separate matches on the show. JB and I both felt strongly that Aichner should go over in this match, and I am scratching my head with this finish. At the start of the Feud Tracker, I could foresee faction warfare brewing between The System-Slater/Sosa/Aichner; It appears the storylines could still be heading to a larger team match.

Grade: B-