AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/18): Mercedes promo lacking substance, Knight retains against AR Fox, Ospreay shines in a showcase match, Perry and Nick Wayne deliver

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To help add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Collision wasn’t built around lengthy matches or shocking twists this week. Instead, AEW made efficient use of its television time by reinforcing several championships, developing key characters, and continuing to build anticipation for Redemption. Let’s get to the Hits.

HITS

KEVIN KNIGHT AND AR FOX KEPT THEIR FOOT ON THE GAS

Not every championship match needs to go 20 minutes. This one was a fireworks factory from the opening bell, with Kevin Knight and AR Fox wrestling at a relentless pace that never let up.

Their styles complemented each other perfectly, creating a sprint that stayed exciting without overstaying its welcome.

I also thought AEW made the right booking decision. With Fox set to face Darby Allin and Kenny Omega in the coming weeks, there was no reason for him to push Knight to the limit in a lengthy title match. Instead, AEW gave Fox the opportunity to showcase the athleticism and creativity that make him such a valuable part of the roster while allowing Knight to continue strengthening his TNT Championship reign.

Sometimes less is more. This match knew exactly what it wanted to be, and both wrestlers delivered.

WILL OSPREAY

Like the TNT Championship match earlier in the night, this didn’t need to go long to accomplish its objective.

Adam Brooks gave Will Ospreay enough resistance to make the match competitive, but the real story came after Brooks spat in Ospreay’s face. Rather than ending things immediately with the Hidden Blade, Ospreay repeatedly drove the strike into Brooks before forcing him to submit.

It was a subtle but effective piece of character development. Ospreay has always wrestled with intensity, but recently, there’s been a more ruthless edge to him. He’s no longer satisfied with simply winning—he wants his opponents to remember him.

AEW could have booked this as a straightforward showcase victory, but instead used the closing moments to reinforce Ospreay’s evolving mindset. Even in a match that lasted less than ten minutes, viewers learned something new about one of the company’s biggest stars.

JACK PERRY AND NICK WAYNE

Jack Perry and Nick Wayne are two of AEW’s young homegrown talents, and it was refreshing to see them given meaningful television time together.

I enjoyed the match, even if I thought both wrestlers still had another gear they could have reached. The action was smooth, the crowd remained engaged, and both men looked comfortable in their featured roles.

I was especially happy to see Nick Wayne back wrestling on AEW television. He’s continued to grow over the past year, and every opportunity like this helps him develop into a more complete performer.

This wasn’t a match designed to steal the show, and it didn’t need to. It accomplished its goal by giving two young talents another chance to showcase themselves while continuing Jack Perry’s momentum.

MAYA WORLD’S REDEMPTION

Sometimes the best championship matches aren’t built around who the champion is—they’re built around why the challenger needs to win.

That’s how I feel heading into Hikaru Shida versus Maya World at Redemption.

Maya World came up short against Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Cup Final, but the loss established that she belongs in AEW’s biggest matches.

There’s something fitting about Maya potentially capturing the TBS Championship at an event called Redemption. Falling short in one of the biggest matches of her career, only to rebound by winning her first AEW singles championship, would feel like a natural next chapter in her story.

Whether AEW ultimately pulls the trigger or not, they’ve given fans a reason to become emotionally invested in Maya’s journey. That’s exactly what a championship program should do.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

AEW SKIPPED AN IMPORTANT RECAP

One of the things I praised AEW for last week was how effectively the company used highlight packages and video recaps to connect its programming. That’s why this week’s omission stood out.

Hangman Page’s return on last week’s Collision was one of the show’s defining moments, yet this episode never took even a minute to revisit it. I’m not asking AEW to replay the entire promo, but a brief highlight package would have reinforced the importance of one of the company’s biggest stars and reminded viewers where his story currently stands.

AEW has shown it’s capable of using these recaps effectively, which is why this one felt noticeable by its absence. If AEW wants Collision to feel like essential weekly viewing, moments like Hangman Page’s return deserve to carry over from one episode to the next.

MERCEDES MONÉ’S LIVE PROMO NEEDED MORE SUBSTANCE

I’ll always encourage AEW to feature more live promos. They help break up the in-ring action and give wrestlers an opportunity to connect with the audience in a different way.

That’s why this segment left me wanting more.

With Mercedes Moné appearing in her hometown, it felt like there was an opportunity to give her something meaningful to say. Instead, the promo lasted less than two minutes and didn’t add much to her current direction or create additional anticipation for what’s next.

If that was the goal, a pre-taped backstage interview would have accomplished the same thing. Live promos should advance a character or a story in a way that only a live setting can.

I’m glad AEW continues to put a microphone in Mercedes’ hands. I just hope the next time they do, she’s given more to work with.

FINAL SCORE

Hits: 4

Misses: 2

FINAL THOUGHTS

AEW continued laying the groundwork for Redemption PPV. A couple of presentation choices kept the show from reaching another level, but the overall direction remains encouraging.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 1993, Ric Flair defeated Barry Windham at WCW Beach Blast in Biloxi, Mississippi, to capture his record ninth NWA World Heavyweight Championship, adding another milestone to one of the greatest careers in professional wrestling.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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