WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (7/17): Tiffany vs. Jacy Jayne, Cody vs. Gunther, Gunther-Pearce-Cody, Rhea Ripley injury fallout, Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill, Balor vs. Tonga

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: This was written before viewing Saturday Night’s Main Event.

GUNTHER/ADAM PEARCE/CODY RHODES SEGMENT – HIT

A lot to like here. Gunther continues to do a great job as a good old-fashioned heel, never looking for cheers or acting cool, and lots of the logic questions you may have had going in were cleared up neatly – the main one being why was Gunther not suspended or fired after attacking a General Manager? Well, that was explained well enough by Adam Pearce, with the decision coming from the mysterious “higher ups,” but I did appreciate him stating he would have fired Gunther if it were his decision.

The stipulation added is perfect, giving a routine-looking tag team match a major stipulation and throwing an element of doubt on the match outcome.

Cody coming out with a supped-up passion and aggression was a good way to set up the main event. Personally, I cannot see the match becoming a Fatal 4-Way, but with ticket sales stagnating, they may think it’s a move to give the event a boost.

ADAM PEARCE WOMEN’S WWE CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUCEMENT – HIT

Just a short pre-taped segment, but the title situation needed clarifying with Rhea Ripley’s injury, and I thought it was well done here. Also, this does add something to SummerSlam now, with the decision to crown the interim champion via a ladder match. So, in a tricky situation, I think they have made the best out of it, and you also get some extra TV content around the qualification matches.

The intriguing thing here will be if they are prepared to take a risk on the match winner. I would love to see an NXT wrestler qualify and then win the ladder match in a “shot in the arm” moment, but a safer option is more likely (especially since the Jacey Jane match outcome later in the show points to that, too).

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

FINN BALOR vs. TALLA TONGA – HIT

The match was good, obviously largely down to Balor. The main reason I am high on it is that they seem to be getting behind Finn now, and if the crowd response to him recently is anything to go by, it’s the right decision. He slots right in behind CM Punk and Cody in the babyface tier on SmackDown, and the switch from Raw has been a great move for him. Beating Talla Tonga clean, a wrestler that I don’t think has been beating much, if at all, is another sign that there are plans in place for Balor. The Tongans, on the other hand, have taken a step back and don’t really have a direction since splitting with Solo Sikoa. Only the vague mentions of “The Elders” are keeping any intrigue going with them at this point.

TIFFANY STRATTON vs. JACY JAYNE – Summerslam Ladder Match Qualifier – MISS

I can’t help but feel the wrong person won here. Jacy Jayne is new to SmackDown, and this could have been a great way to elevate her in the eyes of the audience. Stratton, being the US Champion, is unlikely to win the Summerslam ladder match, so it feels like a missed opportunity to make it feel really fresh and unpredictable by not having Jayne in it. The match overall was fine, short but fine, but Jayne losing decisively is disappointing.

NIA JAX vs. JADE CARGILL – Summerslam Ladder Match Qualifier – MISS

I mean, it was one minute with a lame finish, really nothing to it. Slightly surprised that we are not getting Jade vs. Charlotte one-on-one at Summerslam now with Jade qualifying for the ladder match by DQ. More disappointing for me is the lack of creativity in the matches they are putting in as qualifiers for the SummerSlam match. Seems a bit same, old same old. Later on, Nia Jax is granted a second opportunity to qualify next week, so it looks likely they want her in the ladder match as well.

FRAXIOM vs. THE WAR RAIDERS – HIT

Loved this tag team match. The crowd got into it, which is no mean feat with how the two teams have been presented for the past few months. To me, this is what the tag team division could be if they just had more faith in it. There are so many wrestlers on this roster, either not getting used or barely getting used, that could be put together to form interesting teams to really rebuild this division. This could be an article in itself on how to reposition people to form a deep, exciting tag division, but I will hold my frustrations back for now.

The match had great action, some great combo moves, and the War Raiders’ win makes sense, as their next step is clearly to challenge Priest & Truth for the championships.

CODY RHODES vs. GUNTHER – MISS

Slight miss for me. The match itself had good action at a good pace, but I did not like the finish, even though it was hugely predictable. I would have liked to see (god forbid) Gunther pin Cody heading into the tag team match at SNME.

I did like the hot start, although that bell should have rung before Cody threw Gunter into the steps. I continue to hate music getting played when wrestlers come out during matches (I know this will never change), and the interference at the end from Sami zwas standard stuff, setting up the upcoming match. I just feel that if you can’t let Gunther get the pin on Cody even with a Sami distraction, when will he ever get one?

FINAL THOUGHTS: With the stipulation getting added to the tag match at SNME, this show did a good job of increasing badly needed interest and intrigue for the Saturday show. The opportunity they have to freshen up the Women’s Division title scene with the WWE Women’s Championship qualifiers so far is being missed badly.