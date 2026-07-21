VIP PODCAST 7/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: NY Knicks on SNME, LeBron James talk, Stephanie McMahon’s awful reaction to Gunther-Aldis angle, Sammy Guevara’s future, AEW Retribution, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

LeBron James destination talk

Saturday Night’s Main Event closing segment with the New York Knicks players and various reactions to it, including Paul Levesque’s reaction to criticism

Thoughts on the SNME card overall

A sidebar on Bayley’s future and Becky Lynch’s recent advice to women wrestlers

Stephanie McMahon’s peculiarly awful analysis on the mini-panel with Joe Tessitore after the Nick Aldis-Gunther angle on SNME

Sammy Guevara hints at an end to his AEW run on social media and whether he’d potentially thrive under Shawn Michaels’ mentorship in NXT since there are parallels between each of them

The latest potential hiccup with the Paramount-WBD merger

Pro wrestling’s need to better calculate when to be epic, using The Rock’s movie career as a template

A preview of AEW Dynamite and a look at the AEW Top 15 Male Wrestlers poll on PWTorch

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