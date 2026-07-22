AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/15): Keller’s report on Knight vs. Darby for TNT Title, Thekla and Willow face-to-face, Omega & Ospreay & Mox vs. Hechicero & Jake Doyle & Brian Cage, White vs. Connors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 22, 2026

NASHVILLE , TENN. AT THE PINNACLE

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,250 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,251. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Dennis Kline to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/cwt4vc48az

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a live shot inside the arena of the crowd and then to the announcers at ringside as Excalibur introduced the show. He hyped the AEW Redemption PPV this Sunday night.

-A backstage promo aired with Will Ospreay and Kenny Omeg backstage. Ospreay excitedly said he and Omega have never lost when they’ve teamed. He told Ospreay to “reach out and touch someone” if he needs to tag out since he’ll be there for him. (Oh, fun, a 1980s Ma Bell long-distance calling commercial pop culture reference. Jon Moxley walked in and soaked up the vibe and said, “There is no tension in this room.” Mox left. Omega said, “Well, there wasn’t.”

(1) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. DARBY ALLIN – TNT Title match

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley vs. The Don Callis Family (Brian Cage & Hechicero & Jake Doyle)

Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin – TNT Championship match

Divine Dominion (“Colossal” Lena Kross & “Megasus” Megan Bayne) vs. Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship No DQ match

Clark Connors vs. Jay White

Thekla and Willow Nightingale face-to-face