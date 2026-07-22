VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1978 (July 22, 2026): Keller’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event report, Alan4L’s column on his top matches of first half of 2026, Keller’s TV Reports, more

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PWTorch Newsletter #1978

Cover-dated July 22, 2026

LINK: 1978 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s newsletter-exclusive WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event report… “Alan4L” Counihan’s column on his top matches of first half of 2026… Keller’s TV Reports… More…

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