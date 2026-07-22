FREE PODCAST 7/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Kross losing on Raw, crowds returning, ratings, Omega in Impact, Nikki’s win, Keith Lee, more (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast “Flagship” episode (7-20-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed the puzzling booking decisions made on Raw including Karrion Kross’s loss to Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee losing decisively in his first match back. Then they read a bunch of emails about the previous night’s newsworthy Raw including Nikki’s MITB cash-in and Goldberg’s return. They also discuss Charlotte’s short title reigns, the return of crowds, AEW Dynamite’s booking resurgence, AEW’s women’s division, Jay White showing up on Impact’s Slammiversary PPV, who Kenny Omega would eventually lose the Impact Title to, ROH’s PPV main event and weak title change booking, Smackdown, and more.

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