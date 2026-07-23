FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller and McNeill talk Triple H’s influence as talent scout, Cena-McMahon-Punk, WWE’s writing process, women’s divisions, Destination X favorites, Henry (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 5, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Pat McNeill talked with live callers for an hour on a variety of subjects including John Cena-Vince McMahon-CM Punk, WWE’s writing process, women’s divisions, Destination X favorites, Mark Henry’s push and lack of credit for job well done, Triple H’s potential influence as talent scout, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered VIP member questions on a wide range of topics.
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