VIP PODCAST 7/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): SNME review with NY Knicks, AEW Redemption hype and preview, New Japan G1, Paramount-WBD latest, Summerslam developments (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

The latest news on the Paramount bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery

Reviews of AEW Collision (where a lot happened, but nothing of much important) and AEW Dynamite (with a big push for AEW Redemption) followed by a preview of the PPV

An update on the New Japan G1 so far

Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and WWE Raw including reaction to the involvement of the New York Knicks top players on SNME, the latest Summerslam development, and lots and lots of Danhausen

A review of the latest NXT TV show

A review of UFC Fight Night and look ahead to this weekend’s event

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

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