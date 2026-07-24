VIP PODCAST 7/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lots on TNA’s history coming out of increased interest from Dark Side of the Ring, Umino concussion, Okada’s AEW role, James Storm, more (81 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What’s a good place to start if you want to catch on TNA starting with the high points?

Why is Vince Russo criticize dfor his TNA work? Was creative better under someone else at TNA?

When “Dark Side of the Ring” talked about big names wrestlers who didn’t deliver for TNA, they cut to Kevin Nash. Is that fair, and what about Scott Steiner, RVD, Booker T, Sting, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, and Jeff Hardy?

Why didn’t James Storm make it big outside of TNA? Who else seemed like they’d thrive outside of TNA and never did?

Is there any good argument to turn babyface such as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes given how difficult it is to establish popular faces with fans these days?

Exploring the wisdom and execution and results of TNA going head-to-head with Raw in both January and then full-time for a little while a couple months later, including whether TNA quit Mondays just a bit too soon

Thoughts on the weekly AAA series

Should Shota Umino have been replaced in the G1 after being ruled out due to concussion? Thoughts on how New Japan handles concussions

Are slow Summerslam ticket sales in part a regular of WWE management’s amoral, avaricious natures showing their inability to portray wrestlers on TV that regular fans connect with?

Are slow Summerslam ticket sales the canary in the coal mine?

Thoughts on TNA airing a commercial recorded a while back talking about an MJF-Kenny Omega match at Retribution

Shouldn’t Kazuchika Okada have been forced into a role in AEW that could have helped him contribute more to the product in a serious way?

Thoughts on whether Tony Khan understands how to promote and not just present good matches

Are Otis & Tozawa going to take Bron Breakker down a notch or more through this feud?

Does WWE risk embarrassment by drawing poorly with AAA and NXT events up against AEW PPVs?

Thoughts on JP Morgan’s analysis of WWE creative complaints, Summerslam ticket sales, TKO boxing getting off to a weak star, and UFC overspending at the White House event

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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