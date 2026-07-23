TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/23): Hardys vs. The Righteous in a Righteous Deletion match, Nemeth vs. Navarro, Choo vs. Black

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 23, 2026

ALBANY, NY AT BROADVIEW CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) MOOSE & ELIJAH vs. AJ FRANCIS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN (w/Expressions)

Expressions interfered to turn the tide of the match. Elijah dropped Frankie with a knee strike. Moose got the hot tag and ran wild. Moose leaped over the top rope onto AJ. Frankie hit a few moves on Moose and got a two count. Elijah walked the ropes, but Expressions shook the ropes, leading to AJ pinning Elijah.

WINNERS: AJ Francis & Frankie Kazarian in 4:00.

Expressions took off his neck brace and went to hit Elijah with a guitar, but Moose stopped him and gave him a headbutt. Elijah gave Expressions the tombstone. AJ fumed on the stage. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match. It served mostly as a way to continue these feuds.)

-Mustafa Ali and Order 4 backstage promo. He talked about the locker room getting to vote for his number one contender for Ali’s International Title. He said they could only vote once, and they couldn’t vote for themselves. New Order 4 member Mila Moore got to hold the belt.

(2) WENDY CHOO vs. ELAYNA BLACK

This was a first round match in the Knockouts TV Title tournament. In her inset promo, Wendy referenced her time in TNA a few years ago. Black’s promo revolved around her being “the only one.” After an early exchange, Choo took Black to the mat. Choo took over on offense, and Black regrouped on the outside. Black brought Choo to the floor and rammed her head into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Black stomped Choo and got a two count.

Choo eventually made a comeback. Choo dropped Black with a hard clothesline. Choo got a two count after a neckbreaker. Choo gave Black a DDT for a two count. Black gave Choo a belly-to-belly suplex for a two count. They traded strikes. Black hit a DDT, but Choo rolled to the outside. Choo gave Black a superplex. As they both recovered, the bell rang and McKenzie Mitchell announced that the match went to the ten-minute time limit, thus both wrestlers had been eliminated. Xia Brookside ran to ringside and attacked both wrestlers. Black and Choo shook hands after the match.

WINNER: Nobody in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An evenly fought battle, but that finish was lame. It appears that Elayna Black is turning babyface finally. I wonder if Wendy Choo will stick around?)

-Rosemary, Allie, Rich Swann, Ryan Neneth, and Cedric Alexander all dropped names in the ballot box in front of Order 4. John Skyler guarded the box while the rest of Order 4 left. Mila Moore said that Skyler was doing a good job. Skyler smiled. [c]

-The System came to the ring for a promo. Alisha Edwards said everyone loves the new flavor of the month until reality hits. Bear Bronson bragged about “decimating” Ricky Sosa last week. He said he was a killer. Brian Myers said they are the gatekeepers of TNA Wrestling. Cedric Alexander said the list of survivors is very short. Eddie Edwards said they are quality control; they decide who is ready, who is real, and who belongs. He talked about Alisha’s match against Jada Stone tonight. He said that Jada would end up embarrassed, like Ricky Sosa.

Sosa came to the stage. He said you can’t keep the “Young Savage” down. He said the only reason he lost was because Bear had Brian Myers with him. Eddie taunted Sosa for not joining The System. He said Sosa was all alone. This brought out Leon Slater. Slater took the mic and said The System can’t stay out of people’s business. He said he has Sosa’s back. Slater challenged The System to a match right now. Eddie said he would talk to Daria Rae and the match would happen ….. next week. Slater said he and Sosa would prevail. [c]

-Jason Hotch was declared the winner of the #1 contender voting. Ali laughed and said it was a rib. He said they had to find a real number one contender.

-The Injury Report featured Elayna Black and Moose. The segment was interrupted twice by an announcement that Nic Nemeth was in great shape.

(3) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch)

This was a “Righteous Deletion” cinematic match. The Righteous approached the Hardy compound. They cut to Matt Hardy waking up with his dog. The Righteous and the Hardys approached each other. This took place in the daylight. They stood face to face, then started fighting. Jeff dropped Vincent with a clothesline. Vincent hit the Hardys with a shovel. The Righteous went to hit the Hardys with a canoe, but they transported inside. The Righteous also transported. A ring was set up and a referee appeared. They all fought in the ring. The teams traded the advantage. Matt got a two count after a Twist of Fate. Dutch gave Matt a Bossman Slam. They fought outside the ring. [c]

Jeff and Vincent fought outside, and it was dark. They cut to The Righteous in daylight scenes and browsing Hardy family photos. Matt and Dutch fought outside, and it was dark again. Dutch chased after Matt. Matt gave Dutch a cutter into a pool. They cut to the Hardys and The Righteous sitting side by side reminiscing about their feud. Matt said they wouldn’t be who they are without The Righteous. A child approached Dutch and said he had bad news about his partner. Vincent was no longer there.

Vincent was in a casket. Dutch was frothing at the mouth as the Hardys laughed at him. The Hardy kids stomped Dutch. Queen Rebecca gave Dutch a DDT. One of the kids gave Dutch a senton. They cut to Dutch elsewhere. Jeff’s alter ego Willow appeared behind him and attacked him. Dutch was under water as Rebecca played the piano. Jeff and Vincent fought. Vincent was about to shoot fireworks at Jeff, but Matt stopped him. Dutch saved Vincent. All four had a fireworks fight.

Vincent stuffed a flower in Matt’s mouth, and he was foaming at the mouth. The Righteous threw the Hardys in the lake, The Hardys both emerged in goat masks and t-shirts that said, “The Goats”. Jeff said he needed another goat. He brought out his old world title belt. The teams brawled again. Jeff drove a tractor. He did a Swanton Bomb and put Dutch through a table. The referee counted to three. Matt declared that The Righteous had been deleted. Jeff said they now have to be cleansed. The Hardys threw The Righteous in the lake. Matt said they are forever. Jeff added. “And then some.” [c]

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy

(D.L.’s Take: I can only imagine some hapless person randomly turning to AMC and stumbling upon this.)

-Leon Slater told Jason Hotch that it’s his time and encouraged him to take the title shot. Hotch was outside of TNA Management’s Office and he took a call.

(4) JADA STONE vs. ALISHA EDWARDS (w/Eddie Edwards)

This was another first-round match in the TNA Knockouts TV Title tournament. Alisha had the early offense, but Jada made a quick comeback. Jada did a dive from the top rope to the floor on Alisha and Eddie. Alisha attacked Jada on the floor. Back in the ring, she got a two count. Jada came back with a series of clotheslines. Jada gave Alisha a split-legged moonsault for a two count. Alisha gave Jada a Delish for a two count. They traded strikes. Eddie tripped Jada. Jada reversed a cradle and pinned Alisha.

WINNER: Jada Stone in 6:00.

Alisha attacked Jada after the match. Jada made her own comeback and Alisha fled up the ramp with Eddie.

-KC Navarro and Nic Nemeth (with his brother Ryan) were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-Order 4 was walking backstage. Ali was mad that Hotch didn’t give up the match. Hotch said he talked to his wife and she reminded him of all that he has gone through. He said he wanted to bring his family to the top. He said with all due respect, he would see Ali next week.

-Tale of the Tape for the main event. The wrestlers did their entrances, then McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions. [c]

(5) NIC NEMETH (c) vs. KC NAVARRO — TNA World Title match

Nemeth slapped KC at the start. KC superkicked Nemeth and got a two count, followed by two more two counts. Nemeth recovered and went on the attack. Nemeth went after KC’s knee. KC fought back and got another two count. Nemeth regrouped on the outside. KC did a dive through the ropes onto Nemeth. Back in the ring, KC gave Nemeth a frog splash for a two count. Nemeth gave KC a neckbreaker. [c]

Nemeth was on offense, but KC fought back and scored another two count. The crowd got behind KC. KC powerbombed Nemeth for another two count. KC gave Nemeth a Famouser and got a two count. Nemeth superkicked a charging KC and got a two count. Fans chanted “TNA!” Nemeth said, “Why won’t you die?” KC said, “Screw you!” KC gave Nemeth a Code Red for a two count. Nemeth finally gave KC a Danger Zone and got the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 15:00.

TNA President Carlos Silva presented the belt to Nemeth.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match. The story was that KC wouldn’t give up and was on the verge of victory. The crowd was behind KC and was pulling for the upset. Nobody expected KC to win, but I thought this loss did help to elevate him.)